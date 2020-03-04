Former Vice President Joe Biden swept Rockport, Manchester and Essex in Super Tuesday's presidential primary, according to the unofficial results.
In Rockport, Biden came up on top in each of the town's three precincts, earning a total of 952 votes of the 2,619 Democratic ballots cast. Sanders received 595 votes, while Warren got 547.
In Essex, Biden earned 382 Democratic votes of the 1,354 total ballots received for all races, once again ousting Sanders (277) and Warren (209).
In Manchester, Warren outmatched Sanders for second place, 352-323. Biden, however, beat them both with 668 votes.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the only other Democratic candidate on the ballot to receive triple-digit votes in the three Cape Ann towns — 355 in Rockport, 314 in Manchester and 151 in Essex. Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday.
Each town had fewer than five ballots that had write-ins and blanks.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump garnered more than triple the number of votes earned by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld in Rockport (295-72 out of a total 376) and Essex (219-43). In Manchester, Trump doubled Weld at 194-93.
Vermin Love Supreme, the toothbrush-wielding eccentric who wears a boot as a hat, won the Libertarian ballot in Rockport and Essex, earning a combined 11 votes in each town. Out of both towns, only one Essex resident voted in the Rainbow-Green party primary, with the vote going to California activist Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry.
At presstime, Manchester was still waiting to hear back on the town's provisional ballots and had not released the results for the Libertarian and Green-Rainbow party primaries. Town Clerk Christina St. Pierre said one ballot for the Green-Rainbow party and two for the Libertarian party were cast.
About half of the town's registered voters participated in the presidential primary this year — 3,009 of 5,838 in Rockport, 1354 of 2771 in Essex and 2,086 of around 4,200 registered voters in Manchester.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
