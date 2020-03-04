When it comes to choosing a Democratic presidential candidate, Gloucester's pick is former Vice President Joseph Biden.
Biden was given the lead by 33.57% of the city's voters in Super Tuesday's presidential primary, according to unofficial results released by the city clerk's office. Biden also took the lead in Rockport, Manchester and Essex.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed Biden in Gloucester with 27.83% of voters' support. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took third with 20.97% of the vote.
Although they both announced earlier this week that they would be suspending their presidential campaigns, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in fifth with 143 votes and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar followed with 78.
Businessman and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign Wednesday, following low results on Super Tuesday.
The leading Republican presidential candidate, according to the unofficial results, is President Donald Trump with 84.03% of the votes.
Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld was unable to close the gap, coming in second with more than 900 votes between him and Trump.
Gloucester City Clerk Joanne Senos said 40.78% of the city's registered voters cast 8,689 ballots at the polls Tuesday, numbers she said were disappointing.
"We didn't draw a lot," she said, referencing the 2016 presidential primaries as a comparison. "We had 46.95% of the voters vote in 2016 and we are down about 6% this year. And that is with early voting too."
Gloucester High School poll warden Ralph Strangman said he thinks general elections gain more traction with registered voters.
"It is a primary and people just don't pay as much attention as they would the general elections," he said.
An early start
On Super Tuesdsay, Senos started her day long before the sun rose.
"I get up at four in the morning," Senos smiled the day after the presidential primary elections.
Arriving at City Hall by 5:30 a.m., Senos and other city officials met with the precinct constables to swear them in and hand over the ballots, supplies, and the top of the AccuVote machines that read each ballot.
Once each constable was sent to their respective polling stations, Senos fielded calls, provided additional ballots to different stations, and trouble-shot questions that came up throughout the day.
Those included questions from voters who hadn't changed their address, claimed to have registered through the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and desired to change their party affiliation.
"Throughout the day, it is just people calling for supplies, ballots, voter inquiries and where they need to vote if they aren't on the active voter list," Senos said.
Count problems
Once the polls closed at 8 p.m., election workers brought over the results to City Hall on the AccuVote machines' memory cards.
The results were delayed as the memory card for Ward 2 Precinct 1 failed to read.
"We couldn't read it because it was corrupt," Senos explained. "But we have the paper and we plug it into the system and we were able to print out the reports. We always have a backup."
Senos ended her work day at 10 p.m. Tuesday, just to return to City Hall at 8 a.m. the following day.
"We are a customer service base, with all other licenses and records, we aren't able to close," Senos explained. "We don't have the luxury of taking the day off."
She is already thinking of the preparations that will go into the Sept. 1 state and municipal primaries.
"We just hope for the best turnout," she said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
