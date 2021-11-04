In just 15 days, Frank Margiotta went from being just a regular guy to becoming a representative for his community.
Margiotta won the race for Ward 3 councilor with 49.96%, or 629, of votes on Tuesday. He was one of two write-in candidates seeking the seat after Adam Orlando withdrew from the then uncontested race.
“Thank you so much to all of you who came out to show your support,” Margiotta said. “I’ve always believed that your voice matters and you’ve proven it today by electing me as your next Ward 3 city councilor.”
On Election Day, Margiotta topped the tickets for both precincts in Ward 3. In Precinct 1, he won 283, or 51.16%, of the votes, and 346, or 49.01%, of votes in Precinct 2.
Write-in candidate Bob Whynott trailed behind with 137 votes, or 10.88% of ballots.
When he first decided to run, Margiotta was just focused on putting his name out there and having a good campaign.
“I knew it would be hard to pass Adam because his name was on the ballot,” Margiotta said, explaining that a representative from the City Clerk’s office had said that no write-in candidate had ever topped the ticket before.
At the end of the night, Margiotta did both.
Margiotta was born and raised in Ward 3 and resides with his wife and three children on Madison Avenue.
After graduating from Johnson and Wales University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management, Margiotta spent the past 15 years in the hospitality industry.
With a new title comes new responsibility.
And this Ward 3 resident is ready to take it on.
“My focus now is to get up to date with what is happening in the ward, meet with old and new councilors, learn how everything is done, and hit the ground running,” he said.
