The candidate in the uncontested race for Ward 3 city councilor has withdrawn, but a resident has stepped forward to run a sticker campaign for the seat.
Adam Orlando, who is on the Nov. 2 ballot for Ward 3 councilor, said Tuesday that he decided to take a step back from politics as his responsibilities at work have changed and that he would not be able to serve Ward 3 to the capacity that he believes its residents deserve.
On Tuesday afternoon, ward resident Frank Margiotta announced that he will be running a write-in campaign for Ward 3 councilor.
Mounting a campaign
With Orlando out of the Ward 3, there is no other contender’s name on the Nov. 2 ballot for the seat.
But, current Ward 3 Councilor and Council President Steve LeBlanc, who is not seeking re-election, said any resident of Ward 3 can run a write-in campaign for a chance to take the seat.
This is “provided that the candidate who is willing to serve shall have received at least 30% of the total number of votes cast for the office of ward councilor in the ward for which the vacancy exists,” the city charter reads.
If there is no candidate by Nov. 2 general election, LeBlanc said, the new council would elect a Ward 3 resident to take on the role.
But one candidate has already stepped forward, Margiotta.
“With the current Ward 3 candidate stepping down, this leaves a last-minute vacant seat opening on the ballot and it would be an honor representing our Ward 3 constituents as your city councilor — if elected,” Margiotta wrote on his newly minted political campaign Facebook page.
In a follow-up interview with Margiotta, he said he was inspired to run for ward councilor because he wants to have some input and listen to the people where he lives.
He, his wife and three children live Madison Avenue and he is currently the assistant manager of The Village restaurant in Essex.
“I share similar interests as Adam and I want to do good for the ward and the town,” he said, referencing Orlando.
At-large candidates staying course
There are three at-large candidates who live in Ward 3 are Carl McKay, Peter Cannavo, and Jeff Worthley. All have confirmed with the Times that they will not be seeking a write-in campaign to be the councilor for Ward 3.
McKay said he is focused on running for at-large and is not running a write-in campaign for Ward 3. Earlier this year, McKay had pulled papers for Ward 3 but withdrew when Orlando announced his candidacy.
“Without missing a heartbeat I told him that I would be withdrawing from the Ward 3 race and pulling papers for at-large,” McKay explained. “I said, ‘You take it, I have bigger fish to fry.”
When he heard earlier this week that Orlando had withdrawn from the race for work reasons, McKay said that he “is a good stand-up guy… and I respect what he is doing and the way that he has addressed the hurdles that have been thrown his way.”
McKay added that he will be supporting the write-in campaign of Margiotta.
While Worthley is committed to staying in the at-large council race, he said that he is happy to support whoever becomes the Ward 3 councilor.
“If voters choose me and I earn one of the four at-Large seats, I am happy to support whoever Ward 3 residents choose as a write-in candidate and I will be happy to help him or her be an effective city councilor,” he said.
“The residents in each ward deserve the chance to choose their representative,” Worthley said. “I’m sorry to hear that Adam won’t be that person this year but hopefully someone who knows the needs of residents in our ward can organize a write-in campaign and represent working families and quickly learn the ins and outs of being an effective city councilor.”
Looking to the future
In the letter received by the city clerk Monday, Orlando, whose name will be the only one on the ballot for Ward 3, noted that he will not accept the results of the election or the position as Ward 3 councilor.
When Orlando announced that he was running for Ward 3 earlier this year, he did so on the belief that “Ward 3 should be represented by someone who is dedicated to bringing residents’ concerts to the table in a respectful, factual manner.
“Juggling fatherhood and home life, my full-time job and being a good and responsive city councilor was going to be a big challenge that I felt I was ready for,” he said. “Our ward deserves a city councilor who can represent us well, but also listen to us, return phone calls and help lobby for our fair share of city services.”
But changes to his duties at Applied Materials, where he has worked for 17 years and is a lead electrician, changed Orlando’s mind.
“So, after a lot of thought, I have decided to remove myself from consideration to be our ward councilor,” he wrote in an email to the Times. “I know this comes at a challenging time in the election cycle for someone to mount a viable write-in campaign, but the residents of our ward deserve to have their voices heard.”
Despite stepping off the campaign trail, Orlando said he is looking for ways to assist the city.
“I strongly encourage those that are in a position to run to get involved,” he wrote. “I look forward to seeing our city grow in unity and hope there is an opportunity for me to engage in this role in the future.”
