Although Tracy O’Neil topped the ticket in the race for Ward 2, the fight is not quite over.
After the unofficial results dubbed O’Neil victorious by three votes with a total of 640, incumbent Barry Pett requested a recount.
“Well, obviously the election did not go as I had hoped, but congratulations to Tracy on election to Ward 2,” Pett said. “Naturally with only a three-vote margin, there will be a recount. That I owe to not only my supporters, but to all the residents of Ward 2.”
Pett garnered 637, or 49.42%, of votes Tuesday night.
He said that he expected the race to be close because O’Neil did a lot more door-knocking than he was able to do.
“That is a real way of getting votes,” Pett said, explaining that he was limited due to medical reasons.
“Tracy has put a lot of effort into winning the race,” he added.
The vote between precincts was split, as the unofficial results had O’Neil victorious in Precinct 1 and Pett champion in Precinct 2.
The before
O’Neil’s win comes after the city toiled over whether or not she would actually be allowed to represent Ward 2 because of a precinct redistricting plan and a consequent opinion from the city’s attorney.
In October, the City Council had a special meeting to approve and accept a redistricting plan that, if approved by the state, would move O’Neil’s Friend Street neighborhood from Ward 2 to Ward 1, Precinct 2. The plan was late getting to the council due to COVID-19-related delays and some miscommunication about the final maps, according to City Joanne Senos.
According to documents presented at that meeting, the ward line changes were going to be effective Dec. 31, 2021 — just one day before new councilors would be sworn into office.
City legal counsel Chip Payson, asked to provide his legal opinion to the council, determined that, if elected, O’Neil would not be allowed to represent Ward 2 because her home would be located in a different ward prior to inauguration.
He said that, according to the city charter, a person’s term of office begins once they are sworn in. In this case, her residency change would occur before that could happen.
But after clarification from the state, O’Neil got the green light to carry on as the precinct changes in the wards would take effect for the municipal election in 2023, not the current one.
The aftermath
How much this recount will cost the taxpayers is a mystery for now as Senos was unable to return the Times’ request for comment by deadline.
When she heard the news that she had topped the ticket Tuesday night, O’Neil was “very humbled,” she said.
“I am very humbled by this, honestly and truly, and it is a beautiful day in Gloucester,” she told the Times on Wednesday.
“I am humbled and Barry Pett was very kind and very professional and I am really thankful towards him for being so professional and a gentleman.”
