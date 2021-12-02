Tracy O’Neil will represent her Ward 2 neighbors in Gloucester’s City Hall when the calendar turns to the new year.
A recount conducted by City Clerk Joann Senos on Wednesday showed O’Neil beating incumbent Ward 2 City Councilor Barry Pett by two votes.
The call for a recount was filed by Pett, who lost to O’Neil by three votes during the general elections on Nov. 2.
"The recount is the way we make sure that the voting system is all correct and the results of this recount show that the city does a great job doing the whole election cycle," Pett said.
"It has been great representing Ward 2," Pett added. "I had the opportunity to to work on all sorts of things with all sorts of people and organizations ... Hopefully I will continue to stay involved in the city."
"Congratulations to Tracy," he said.
This was O’Neil’s first time running for city politics as she has focused on her fitness studio since 1996.
When she first pulled ballot nomination papers, O’Neil said that she was running “to represent the specific needs and priorities of her neighborhood.” She told the Times that she is focused on advocating for the people’s voice to be heard on issues such as paving and sidewalk repairs.
She said she believes that her community on Portuguese Hill will not receive its fair share of attention until one of its residents become a member of the council.
As O'Neil prepares to take her position as the new Ward 2 councilor, other councilors are eager to work alongside her.
"I look forward to working with Tracy and knowing him as I do, I’m certain Barry will continue to positively contribute to our city," At-Large Councilor-elect Jeff Worthley said.
"Every single vote counts and we can be certain every vote was counted. The city clerk presided over a throughly performed recount," he added. "Both candidates felt like the process was fair and that is all we can ask for."
O’Neil did not return the Times’ request for comment Thursday.
The new councilor will be sworn in with other incoming elected officials on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.