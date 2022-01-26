BOSTON (AP) — Businessman Chris Doughty announced Wednesday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Massachusetts.
Doughty, 59, of Wrentham, in a video posted on his campaign website, touted his success creating jobs as the president of a company that manufactures metal machine parts, a business that stumbled at first when a critical piece of machinery broke down.
“With the right team, a little creativity and the willingness to work hard, just about any problem can be solved,” he said. “This is the same work ethic and teamwork I will bring as your governor.”
He called for making Massachusetts more affordable, protecting businesses, and recruiting high-paying jobs to the state. He also called for making Massachusetts an educational leader from early education through college and trade schools.
“I am running for Governor as a fiscally responsible businessman. In this election, voters will have the crucial choice between the steady fiscal policies I will offer or unrestrained spending and policies that will burden our families,” Doughty said in a statement.
Doughty is seen as a moderate alternative to the other Republican who has announced a run, former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
Diehl in a statement said he launched his run for governor last July before incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced he would not seek a third term.
“Republicans are looking for conservative values to chart the best path forward for our state, and I singularly represent those principles in this race,” he said.
A father of six and grandfather, Doughty has never before run for political office.
Attorney General Maura Healey, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, and Harvard University professor Danielle Allen are running as Democrats.