MANCHESTER — Three candidates are vying this spring for two three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen.
Voters will choose between incumbent Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner, current Zoning Board of Appeals member Brian Sollosy and resident Catherine Bilotta at Town Election on Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Selectman Eli Boling said he is not running for re-election after serving three terms.
"I've been on board for nine years — some of them more challenging than others," said Boling. "2020 and 2021 were a lot of work. I have a number of personal goals like to pursue more and I think it's time for someone else to step in and help out town."
Bodmer-Turner is seeking a second term after being elected in 2019. He is the board’s current chairman.
“I am running for a second term to address many of the significant challenges we face as a town (such as) housing development pressures, creating opportunities for truly affordable housing, upgrading infrastructure, especially our water and waste treatment systems, supporting a vibrant downtown with adequate parking and visitor friendly amenities, and budget planning within the levy limit that addresses the service needs of town residents,” he said in an email.
Bilotta is making her first run for public office.
“Two years ago, I concluded a 32-year career as an information technology and strategic planning executive at Raytheon Company,” she explained via email. “This life transition afforded me more free time to attend our town’s municipal meetings and learn more about the challenges and opportunities facing Manchester. I quickly realized my experience managing large strategic projects, negotiating service contracts and increasing efficiencies could be very helpful to the town.”
Sollosy said he’s leaving the Zoning Board because he believes there’s a disconnect between residents and town leadership. As an example, he cites the town’s vote last year to end outdoor dining, a staple during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a no brainer,” he said in a phone conversation. “Every person who spoke (at the selectmen’s meeting on the topic) spoke of maintaining outdoor dining. I don’t think the board listened.”
Sollosy said the ongoing public safety dispatch debate is another linchpin dividing town leadership and its residents. He opposes the town joining North Shore Regional 911 Call Center and hopes town dispatch operations are expanded.
“We hired the police chief (Todd Fitzgerald) three years ago,” he explained. “We need to give him the tools he needs to succeed. When he first became interim chief, the department changed. They started moving towards community policing efforts. In a town like Manchester, frankly, as far as local preference goes, we want to maintain this community’s spirit. I want the (dispatcher) to have general sense of who (the caller is), not just a phone number.”
Bodmer-Turner, conversely, is wary of how potential reinvestment in new dispatch technology would affect the town.
“The investment in capital needs over the next seven years is in the range of ($500,000),” he said. “The investment in operational staffing doubles our existing costs resulting with an increase of $2.6 million totaling $5.3 million over the next seven years. Going to regional dispatch is estimated to cost $20,000 in capital outlay and $1.3 million in staffing the police station for walk-ins over the same seven years. Going to the North Shore Regional Dispatch means marginal cost savings of more than $3 million over seven years. That amount has a significant impact on the town budget.”
Bilotta did not respond to questions about the future of Manchester’s dispatch. She noted her full platform will be released within a week.
If elected, Bilotta said she’ll focus on preserving town’s character and financial stability.
“I have a long track record of delivering innovative solutions to maintain or improve services, in a fiscally responsible way, and would welcome the opportunity to put these skills to use in Manchester,” she said. “I commit to listening to residents’ perspectives, doing my homework on the issues and working hard to achieve the best outcomes for our town.”
In another contested race this year, five are running for two open seats, for three years, on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee. The candidates are Nadia Wetzler, Kristen McLaughlin, Eric Bradford, Anna Lin Mitchell and Erica Spencer.
All other races this year are uncontested.
Joseph Aiello and David MacDougall are running for re-election to three-year terms as constables. Constable Stephen Driscoll has chosen not to run again, leaving his seat open for a write-in candidate.
Ronald Mastrogiacomo, Laura Tenny and Mary Foley are running for re-election for three years on the Planning Board; Alan Wilson is seeking another one-year term as town moderator and Eden Davies is running for the open three-seat seat on the Library Board of Trustees. There is no one running for the empty seat on the Housing Authority, a five-year term.
Town Clerk Dianne Bucco said she hasn’t heard if anyone will embark on a write-in campaign this year.
