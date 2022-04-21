Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.