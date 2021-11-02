After six years, the city of Gloucester has a new mayor.
Greg Verga topped the ticket last night with 5,829 votes, or 58.76% of votes, beating out incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken.
"It feels great," Verga told the Times. "I am looking forward to hitting the ground running starting tomorrow and getting the transition going."
Of the 9,920 ballots cast, the unofficial results have Romeo Theken garnering 4,047 votes. There are 22,145 registered voters in the city.
With the voters making the call Tuesday, Verga will be Gloucester’s executive chief.
Romeo Theken called Verga, who was at City Hall as results were being announced, to congratulate him.
Verga said she told him "to enjoy the night."
Mayor is a title Verga almost never had.
When Verga was first pulling nomination papers earlier this year, he initially had decided to run for councilor at-large.
But then, in what seemed like a surprise to many, he made the switch to run for the corner office.
“I am running for mayor because I truly want to make Gloucester a better place to live, to work and to visit, but to do that we desperately need to hit the reset button,” Verga said. “We need to stop thinking ‘inside the box.’ Our vision needs to extend beyond arm’s reach. We need to look ahead for the next 10 years, 20 years, 30 years. I am OK if what we start now happens long after I leave the mayor’s office. I am OK if I don’t cut the ribbon. I am OK if my name is not on the plaque. I just want to do everything I can to ensure that our city’s tomorrow is better than it is today.”
Verga was raised on Portuguese Hill and graduated from Gloucester High School in 1986. He spent a decade attending evening and weekend classes while working full-time, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in communication from Salem State College in 1999.
For several years, Verga worked in manufacturing and tech industries before becoming a licensed real estate agent in 2005. Verga is currently employed as a real estate specialist at Churchill Properties.
He married his high school sweetheart Kellie (Martin) shortly after finishing high school and the two became homeowners in West Gloucester in 1993 where they raised three, now adult, children. They have two grandchildren.
The other side of the coin
The unofficial results of the general elections were reflective of those of the primaries, when Verga topped the ticket with 3,178 votes — 1,347 more than the incumbent.
Romeo Theken did not return the Times’ request for comment by deadline.
Romeo Theken was appointed mayor in January 2015 by her City Council colleagues after then-Mayor Carolyn Kirk left for a state post, then won election at the polls later that year and in 2017. Romeo Theken ran unopposed in 2019.
Throughout Romeo Theken’s professional career, she has been an advocate in the struggle for health care access for individuals and companies.
From 1997 to her election as mayor in 2015, she was the community health and human services liaison at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
A life resident of Gloucester, Romeo Theken is a strong advocate for the fishermen and shore-side businesses who she says "continue to struggle as a result of unprecedented cuts in allowable catches and the over-regulation of the fishing industry."
She advocates for small businesses, having owned a fishing vessel and operated her own catering and health care consulting businesses.
Prior to holding the office of mayor, Romeo Theken had served as a city councilor at-large and vice president of the City Council.
More results
The night did not end at the top, however, as results for the other contested races came in shortly afterward.
The four candidates for councilor at-large chosen to represent the community for the next two years are Jason Grow with 4,450 votes, James O'Hara with 4,347, Tony Gross with 4,116, and Jeff Worthley with 3,500.
Peter Cannavo, Robin Hubbard, and Carl McKay did not make the cut this year.
Tracy O'Neil beat out incumbent Barry Pett for a chance to represent Ward 2 by three votes. She won 640 votes.
As Adam Orlando stepped out of the Ward 3 race long before Election Day, the champion of the write-in candidates was not announced by deadline.
The new School Committee will include incumbents Samantha Watson with 5,760 votes, Kathy Clancy with 5,200, and Laura Wiessen with 4,904. Newcomers who have been selected to join the crew are Bill Melvin with 3,801 votes, andKeith Mineo with 3,168.
Long time School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince came in with 3,731, but last week said she was stepping out of the race.
If Prince steps down, Tom Stein will step in as he garnered 2895 votes.
Uncontested races confirmed Scott Memhard as Ward 1’s councilor, Valerie Gilman for Ward 4 councilor, and Sean Nolan as Ward 5's councilor.
