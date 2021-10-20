If you come to Gloucester, Sefatia Romeo Theken will teach you how to eat a lobster.
"You will love my island because you can actually see actual fishing," she said. "You can actually go out on a lobster boat and get your own lobster if you like."
"And I'll even show you how to cut it, clean it and chuck it," Romeo Theken emphasized.
As a lifelong resident of Gloucester, Greg Verga guarantees that you can visit excellent restaurants, beaches, and an endless number of places on the island.
But Tuesday night’s debate was not supposed to be a sales pitch for tourists. It was a sales pitch to the residents.
And with that in mind, both candidates for Gloucester’s mayor gave their thoughts on a myriad of key topics that would certainly slide across the desk of the next city exec.
State and federal dollars
With $23 million acquired from federal and state agencies, Romeo Theken is working with the city's state lawmakers to figure out how they can address the needs of the city and how they can get more backing to support all that needs doing.
She noted that the city hired an administrator to help handle American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money as it plans to use a good portion of that money for the regional "Climate Change Voices" program.
From the get-go, Verga pushed back on Romeo Theken, stating that the administrator who was brought on was hired to administer Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, not American Rescue Plan money.
“What we should be doing and what other communities have already done is actually hire a funding tsar for these (ARPA) funds,” he said, noting the money has a lot of strings attached.
Verga noted that a lot of other communities have crafted a vision statement for how they want to use the money.
A part of his vision for this money, if elected, would be putting it into downtown by funding short-term storefronts to fill vacant spots. “Empty storefronts aren’t good for the city at all,” he said,
“That ARPA tsar is going to be a key component,” he emphasized. “My goal is to use the money where we need it the most and not send it out as favors to people that have helped me along the way.”
“Mine isn’t going anywhere to do any favors,” Romeo Theken rebutted. “You can never hire a tsar if there wasn’t a program in place.”
She noted that if the city were going to do the temporary storefronts as Verga suggested, a plan is needed for after those businesses leave.
“We want people to be able to come to the city and stay,” she said, explaining that city leaders absolutely need to plan ahead.
Building a better downtown
As both candidates dreamed of what they could do with state and federal dollars, each had a vision of what downtown could look like.
Verga suggested better signage to help lead people from the waterfront to Main Street.
“We have a lot of work to do, that is for sure,” he said. “When you have a community that is so widespread as we are, with all of these little villages, you need a citywide plan.”
That plan, he said, would involve the ward councilors to make things happen.
He also noted that the expansion of sidewalks in downtown would help allow more outside dining, and the installation of murals alongside the backside of Rogers Street would revitalize that area.
Romeo Theken said her administration is already working with MassDevelopment but noted that implementing plans take time.
“We do have a lot of plans,” Romeo Theken said, explaining that she wants the city to buy more property downtown to bring the Cape Ann Transportation Authority closer to the hustle and bustle and create more parking.
Verga agreed with Romeo Theken’s ideas, noting that “there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of partnerships that we can build upon.”
Affordable housing
For Romeo Theken, changing zoning to make housing more affordable is the way to get things done.
“40B has to go,” Romeo Theken said, referring to the state program that allows developers to override local zoning bylaws in order to increase the number of affordable homes in a municipality. “It has to be affordable housing so that they don’t have to beg for money.”
She pointed to the planned development at the former site of the YMCA on Middle Street and Action Inc.’s new Harbor Village at the former Cameron’s Restaurant site on Main Street as examples of how the city refocused housing prices to meet the needs of those who needed it most.
Verga noted that the city is now working on a new housing production plan to make housing accessible to residents.
“They have made some progress on it,” he said.
If elected, Verga said he would expand Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility throughout the city to be more inclusive.
He noted that expanding sidewalks and fixing up those that have gone to disrepair would be a priority.
"Take a look around with the ward councilors," he said, explaining a list of what needs to be fixed must be made to be able to implement a plan.
Inclusivity, to Verga, looks like welcoming the immigrant community.
"Because we are not too far removed from the immigrants ourselves," he said, referencing his Azorean and Italian heritage.
Romeo Theken said she and her administration have been focusing on making Gloucester a more welcoming place through the Humans Rights Commission, diversity and inclusion within the schools, and being the first mayor to officiate a same sex marriage.
"Diversity, humans rights, we are doing that," she said.
Residential, business taxes
When asked if the commercial, industrial, personal property (CIP) tax rate differential would be eliminated this year, Romeo Theken noted that the city has started programs for local businesses and given them tax increment financing (TIF).
Verga admitted that tax classification was never a fun topic when he was a city councilor, as the city taxes businesses at a higher rate than the residents.
"I think we are getting closer to a more equitable or equal tax rate between commercial and residential," he said.
But he clarified, noting that it is worth taking a look at but he can't commit to anything until without taking a more in-depth look at upcoming budget.
Romeo Theken said that for two years, she and her team worked to create a utility rate to cover costs instead of taxes so they could alleviate the burden on taxpayers.
"We voted on it and then a new City Council changed it and put it back on the taxes because they thought that would be better," she said, looking over to Verga who had been a councilor at the time.
Verga defended the previous council's decision, explaining that the "argument made at the time was by spreading it out over the tax base throughout the city as opposed to the rate payer, we have an opportunity to ease the burden, plus it was something that could be written off your taxes."
With the changes within the federal code took a hit to that local tax option, Verga "doesn't think it is such a great idea now."
"But at the time, it was voted on with public input," he said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.