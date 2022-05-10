ROCKPORT — Voters chose Melanie Waddell to serve as the next Town Clerk and approved an additional $5 million for the new DPW Building project at Town Election Tuesday.
Out of the 2,005 ballots cast in this year’s election, 1,166 were in favor and 726 were against the budget raise. One hundred and thirteen voters left the question blank.
DPW Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman and Bruce Reed and DPW Building Facility Vice Chairwoman Monica Lawton were at Town Hall at 8:20 p.m. right when the results were posted. Reed said the project will be back out to bid in August or September, and construction is expected to start next spring.
“It has been a long process” getting the project started, Reed said. “Monica has been unbelievable and the whole committee has done a great job. It’s overwhelming.”
The town was previously blindsided by rising labor and material costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in 2020, the lowest bid the project got was about $2 million over its initial $12.4 million budget. With the additional $5 million in the budget, the town will be able to deliver the full DPW facility voters approved at Town Meeting in 2019.
“The workers of the town deserve to have an appropriate and safe work place,” Lawton said. “Thank you (voters) for recognizing that this has to be done.”
Waddell beat her opponent, former Rockport Housing Authority Chairman Jonathan Ring, 1,696 to 288.
“I’m beyond grateful,” she said at Town Hall after posting the preliminary results. “The support from community has been encouraging the entire time. I look forward to continuing to serve the town. Thanks you to everyone who participated in our democracy.”
Waddell has served as Assistant Town Clerk under current Town Clerk Pat Brown since 2020. Brown announced back in February she was retiring after her term was up this year. She served the town in various roles over the past 22 years, most recently as Town Clerk for 12 years.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Denise Donnelly ran unopposed for Don Campbell’s seat on the Board of Selectmen. She previously served one term on the Board starting in 2017 before being elected to the Planning Board in 2020. Like Brown, Campbell decided to retire from public office earlier this year.
The total turnout for this year’s election was about a third. By 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, nearly a quarter of the town’s 6,030 registered voters had cast their votes at the polls.
“Everyone’s been really excited,” said Lynda DeCourcy, an election volunteer at Precinct Two. “They’ve all been in a good mood. I think everyone’s been enjoying the weather today.”
Precinct Three volunteers Linda Rowell and Judy Harris said they’ve been busy all day dealing with the steady stream of voters.
“It’s been extremely busy,” said volunteer Chris Christopher at Precinct One. “Usually there are breaks between people coming in, but there hasn’t been a break so far.”
Here’s how Rockporters voted at this year’s Town Election according to preliminary results:
BOARD OF SELECTMEN
Denise Donnelly — 1,488
Write-ins — 57
Blank — 460
ASSESSOR OF TAXES
Wilhelmina Moores — 1,459
Write-ins — 9
Blank — 537
TOWN CLERK
Johnathan Ring — 288
Melanie Waddell — 1,696
Write-ins — 2
Blank — 19
PLANNING BOARD (TWO SEATS)
Thomas Mikus — 1,199
Peter Kuttner — 1,022
Write-ins — 19
Blank — 1,770
TRUSTEE OF PUBLIC LIBRARY
Robert Audano, Jr. — 1,533
Write-ins — 6
Blank — 466
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Cathleen Reilly — 1,427
Write-ins — 16
Blank — 562
QUESTION 1: RAISE DPW FACILITY PROJECT BUDGET BY $5 MILLION
Yes — 1,166
No — 726
Blank — 113
