The question of who will ultimately represent Gloucester’s Ward 2 on the City Council remains to be seen for a few more weeks.
The city’s Board of Registrars determined this week that a recount for Ward 2 councilor will be scheduled for Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall.
City Clerk Joanne Senos told the Times that the election results will not be certified until after the Dec. 1 recount.
The call for a recount was filed by incumbent Barry Pett, who lost to contender Tracy O’Neil by three votes during the general elections on Nov. 2.
“Naturally with only a three-vote margin, there will be a recount,” Pett said. “That I owe to not only my supporters, but to all the residents of Ward 2.”
This is O’Neil’s first time running for city politics as she has focused on her fitness studio since 1996.
O’Neil is running “to represent the specific needs and priorities of her neighborhood,” she told the Times, explaining that she is focused on advocating for the people’s voice to be heard on issues such as paving and sidewalk repairs.
She believes that her community on Portuguese Hill will not receive its fair share of attention until one of its residents become a member of the council.
If re-elected, Pett said he will focus on downtown issues of businesses, waterfront/marine businesses, ward traffic and parking issues, education for children citywide, and financial responsibility for the future.
In the unofficial election results from November, O’Neil won by three votes with a total of 640 while Pett garnered 637, or 49.42%, of votes.
The vote between ward precincts was split, as the unofficial results had O’Neil victorious in Precinct 1 and Pett champion in Precinct 2.
More details about city elections can be found at gloucester-ma.gov.