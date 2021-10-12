While Election Day is still a few weeks away, residents need to register by Wednesday to be able to vote for Gloucester’s leaders.
The city announced this week that the last day to register to vote or make changes to a voter registration is Oct. 13. The City Clerk’s Office will be open Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Online voter registration deadline is Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Absentee ballot voting is available in the City Clerk’s Office by appointment during business hours. The deadline for in-office absentee voting is Nov. 1 at noon.
Eligibility for absentee voting is limited to a registered voter who will be unable to vote at the polls on Election Day due to absence from the city during polling hours, disability, or religious beliefs.
The deadline to request a vote by mail or absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Applications are available at City of Gloucester website, http://gloucester-ma.gov/ on the city clerk’s Election page, or on Secretary of State Election page.
Election Day is Nov. 2. Voters will be choosing the city’s mayor, city councilors at-large, ward councilors, and School Committee members.
The city clerk’s office is also seeking registered voters to work as election workers on Election Day. More information is available on the city clerk’s Election page.