Election season has begun with city and town clerks beginning to hold early voting hours this Saturday.
The election is Nov. 8, and voters should be aware of these deadlines:
- Register to vote or make changes to your voter registration by Saturday, Oct. 29. Online voter registration (https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/) deadline is Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Clerks are holding final registration hours in Gloucester City Hall clerk's office, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; in Rockport Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in the annex from 2 to 5 p.m.; in the Manchester Town Hall clerk's office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and in Essex Town Hall's clerk office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Submit an absentee by mail or vote by mail ballot application by Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex. Vote by mail and absentee ballot applications are available and are accepted via email, fax, and regular mail.
- Absentee ballot in office voting deadline is noon Monday, Nov. 7.
Vote by mail and absentee ballots can be returned via parcel post, hand-delivered to the City Clerk's Office, or placed in the drop box located on the Warren Street entrance to City Hall. Please note the drop box will not be out in inclement weather.
Early voting can be done in person during the following dates and times:
At Gloucester City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24, Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m; Thursday, Oct. 27: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 31, Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Any questions may be directed to the city clerk's office at 978-281-9720 or elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
In Rockport Town Hall, 34 Broadway, in the clerk's office on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Mondays, Oct. 24 and 31, Wednesdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, Thursdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 3, and Friday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Manchester Town Hall, 10 Church St., on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mondays, Oct. 24 and 31, Tuesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, and Wednesdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m; Thursdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Mondays, Oct. 24 and 31, Tuesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, Wednesdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, and Thursdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28, by appointment with the clerk; and Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.