Today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, is the midterm election, and polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters will be considering who they want as government representatives, including a new governor, as well as four questions
Voters who still haven’t returned their mailed ballot may turn in their ballot or vote in person at polling places. Voters can find sample ballots with the candidates on the secretary of state’s website, www.VoteInMA.com.
Here are Cape Ann’s polling places:
GLOUCESTER
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School, 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
ROCKPORT
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St Mary Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Community House, 58 Broadway.
MANCHESTER
All polling is in the gymnasium at Manchester Memorial School, 43 Lincoln St.
ESSEX
All polling is at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.