Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8, is the midterm election, and voters will be considering who they want as government representatives, including a new governor.
Locally, voters will choose who they would like to be Cape Ann’s state representative and state senator. Incumbent Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester faces Republican Ashley Sullivan of Gloucester while Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is facing his first general election challenger in years with Terence Cudney of Gloucester running for the seat as an independent.
Under the Massachusetts system of open elections, so-called “un-enrolled” or independent voters can choose a Republican or Democratic ballot.
Registered Democrats can vote only in the Democratic primary, while Republicans can vote only on the GOP ballot.
Voters who still haven’t returned their mailed ballot may turn in their ballot or vote in person at polling places. Vote-by-mail ballots that haven’t been received by 8 p.m. on Election Day won’t be counted, Secretary of State Bill Galvin said.
Voters can find sample ballots with the candidates on the secretary of state’s website, www.VoteInMA.com.
Election Day polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in:
GLOUCESTER
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School, 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
ROCKPORT
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St Mary Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Community House, 58 Broadway.
ESSEX
All polling is at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
MANCHESTER
All polling is in the gymnasium at Manchester Memorial School, 43 Lincoln St.