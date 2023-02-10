ROCKPORT — Town officials are reporting most of the repairs to the Dock Square Pump Station have been made, while plans to modernize it are being crafted.
The pump station was the site of a sewage overflow late last month that resulted in more than 700,000 gallons of sewage being released into Rockport Harbor.
According to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, the facility is again operating on automatic controls, something that was knocked out when the overflow took place.
“The majority of the repairs (all the essential ones), have been completed,” said Vieira. “There are some smaller items that need to be finished and work on those (are) ongoing but they are not essential to the operation of the pump station.”
In addition, Vieira said Public Works officials and a number of engineering consultants are drafting plans for a full-scale modernization and overhaul of the pump station.
“The (Department of Public Works) administration is working with the town’s engineering consultants to develop plans for upgrades to the facility,” Vieira said. “That work is ongoing and will receive additional attention now that emergency repairs have been substantially completed.”
Vieira said the parts and materials needed for the repairs were delivered promptly.
After the sewage overflow, town officials estimated the cost of repairs to the town’s Pump Station in Dock Square to total about $200,000.
“We will have a better idea on costs once the repairs are completed but we expect it will be at least $200,000 between the repairs and emergency costs associated with the response, including the use of pump trucks,” said Vieira.
Earlier this month, Vieira said officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection had been onsite several times, monitoring the town’s progress in the aftermath of the overflow.
The situation brought traffic to a standstill in the area around Dock Square and Bearskin Neck, while police, Public Works employees and contractors responded to the problem.
Gary LeBlanc, Rockport DPW director, said several businesses in the area and the Baptist Church experienced flooding in their basements as a result of the pump station’s failure.
Police directed motor vehicles away from Dock Square on the Friday after the overflow took place and workers were out 24/7 throughout the following weekend working to make repairs to the pump station.
