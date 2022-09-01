The forum between the two Democratic candidates for Essex County District Attorney has been rescheduled to a virtual one-hour question-and-answer session on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m., hosted by the Rockport Democratic Town Committee.
The forum was originally scheduled for Monday night, Aug. 29, but was canceled when a member of candidate James O’Shea’s immediate family had a medical emergency, precluding him from attending what was to be an in-person event at the Rockport Public Library with a Zoom component.
The race is between O’Shea, a Middleton criminal law attorney, and Paul Tucker of Salem, a state representative and former Salem police chief. Both Tucker and O’Shea are vying to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The forum is being moderated by D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee, who himself is challenging incumbent state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante for the 5th Essex district seat in Tuesday's Democratic Primary.
The forum is being recorded by 1623 Studios and will be posted to its YouTube channel.
To join the Zoom Meeting go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86831287580.