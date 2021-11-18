ESSEX — Guests at Essex Fire Department’s 31st Annual Spaghetti Dinner this Saturday will once again be able to eat together after last year’s take-out event.
The dinner — homemade spaghetti and meatballs with a salad, beverage and dessert — is pay as you can. Cash donations will also be accepted to support Essex Fire Department’s equipment fund.
Food will be served Nov. 20, between 4 to 7 p.m., at the Essex Public Safety building at 11 John Wise Ave.
Just like last year, take-out options will also be available. Phone orders will be taken until 6 p.m. at 978-778-4554.
Organizers are also collecting winter coats and boots to support Essex families in need. Any left over will be donated to a local charity.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.