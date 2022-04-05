ESSEX — Like many communities across the Commonwealth, Essex is taking issue with the state’s new guidelines for multi-family housing near MBTA stations.
“The Essex Board of Selectmen will be joining in with a number of other small towns in the area to explain to the state that there are a variety of things that that really need to be looked at further before this goes into effect permanently,” said Town Administrator {span}Brendhan {/span}{span}Zubricki{/span} at the latest Metropolitan Area Planning Council meeting regarding potential zoning changes in town.
While Essex does not have a community rail station in town, it is considered an “MBTA-adjacent community” under the state’s new guidelines. As such, Essex will need to have a 50-acre zoned district that would allow multi-family housing by right.
If found not in compliance, Essex could potentially loose out on state funding from the Massachusetts Housing Choice Initiative, Local Capital Projects Fund and MassWorks’ infrastructure program.
“Setting a floor of 750 (multi-family units) without respect to the size of the community or the capacity of the community to absorb that type of thing when you consider available land, water and sewer availability and many other factors is really just not the way to go,” Zubricki said.
Zubricki’s concerns echo what Rockport Planning Board Chairman Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw told Rockport selectmen last month. In order to comply with the regulations as written, Shaw said a good portion of Rockport would have to be demolished.
In Gloucester, the City Council said, “The (Transit Oriented Development) is too overly simplistic to have any effect on the current crisis. The ‘smart growth’ model of placing more people into already densely populated neighborhoods has been proven to be immoral for centuries, and to keep promoting it is equally repugnant.”
But Manchester Town Planner Sue Brown told Manchester selectmen that the multi-family overlaycould fit well within the town’s General Zoning District.
Zubricki sought to make it clear that the MBTA multi-family zoning requirement has nothing to do with MPAC’s ongoing study of Essex’s zoning bylaws. The proposed downtown mixed-use zoning district might put Essex in compliance, but according to MAPC senior planner Andrea Harris-Long, there’s still “a lot of ambiguity” with what the state’s regulations may be.
Public comment on the state’s draft guidelines closed at the end of March. A finalized set of guidelines is expected to be released this summer.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.