ESSEX — After two years, Essex Police Department’s annual car show will return this fall.
Locals are encouraged to show off their classic, antique, muscle, special interest cars, trucks and motorcycles on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Municipal parking lot off Shepard Memorial Drive, behind the lot at 24 Martin St. (Route 22) where the Memorial Building fire and police station once stood. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 18, also from 1 to 4 p.m.
There is no fee to enter a vehicle and all ages are welcome to attend.
“Usually we’d have between 300 to 400 cars and this year we’re hoping for more,” said Officer James Romeos, who is organizing the event with Chief Paul Francis. “Hopefully we get some good weather and a good turn-out.”
Romeos is a avid fan of classic automobiles. He still has his first car, a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass, that he bought when he was 16.
“(The show is) a nice opportunity to get community together,” he explained. “We hope to bridge the gap with civilians and officers and have good conversations.”
There will also be a chance to win bragging rights until the next show as one vehicle will win the judge’s choice award.
This year, the Rusty Can Food Truck will be on site serving barbecue food and a disc jockey from J&C Entertainment will spin classic tunes. Members of the Mass Mudders 4x4 Club of Gloucester will assist with parking.
The last car show was held in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was put on hold again in 2021 as police and firefighters had moved into the new Public Safety Building on John Wise Avenue and demolition of the Memorial Building was underway.
“The car show has been a highlight of the department’s year, so we are excited to bring back this tradition,” Francis said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to seeing everyone there, and wish to thank our sponsor Brookline Bank.”
More information is available by contacting Romeos at 978-768-6200, ext. 5006, or jromeos@essexma.org.
