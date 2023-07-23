ESSEX — A Rockport man faces a number of charges brought by Essex Police, including driving while drunk.
On Thursday at approximately 5:15 p.m., police received a report of an erratic driver traveling into Essex from Ipswich, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
Besides the drunken driving charge, the Rockport resident was also arrested on charges of failure to yield to a police vehicle and possessing an open container of alcohol, and with a marked lanes violation. He was to have been arraigned Friday morning in Gloucester District Court in Peabody.
According to Francis, another driver observed the Rockport man and later reported his vehicle type and registration number. The witness also reported the driver had hit a vehicle in Ipswich and left the scene.
He was stopped by Essex Police on John Wise Avenue (Route 133).
— Stephen Hagan
In other news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, July 20
10:45 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash with no injuries on John Wise Avenue.
5:07 p.m.: After a report of a fall, firefighters responded to a Choate Street address.
1:44 p.m.: A complaint about an animal at a Centennial Grove Road address was lodged.
1:25 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at the intersection of Centennial Grove Road and Western Avenue.
10:49 a.m.: A report was made about alleged property damage and vandalism at a Centennial Grove Road address.
10:21 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Main Street and Burnham Court, a verbal warning was issued.
7:26 a.m.: An alarm was reported at an Eastern Avenue address. It was eventually determined to be a false alarm.
Wednesday, July 19
10:56 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity at a Scotts Way address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
7:50 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street.
7:04 p.m.: After a report of downed wires, firefighters were dispatched to a reported confirmed fire at a Wood Drive address.
Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 4:48 p.m. and Southern Avenue at 6:26 p.m. Both drivers were issued citations.
4:34 p.m.: A complaint was made about the alleged erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Western Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the driver.