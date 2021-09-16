ESSEX — A 70-year-old time capsule will be opened Saturday in Essex, as part of residents’ introduction to the town’s new combined police and fire station.
The public is invited to see all the ins and outs of Essex’s Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Ave. during an open house Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Police Chief Paul Francis and fire Chief Ramie Reader will lead a tour through the recently opened, two-story facility. The building features a 42-foot-high vehicle bay, a police booking station with holding cells, and a 1,645-square-foot all-purpose room available for community use.
At 11 a.m., town officials will open the time capsule, which was buried at the Memorial Building, the old police and fire station facility on Martin Street.
“When the old building on Martin Street was constructed in 1950, a time capsule was put in the front of the building to be opened when the building is no longer in use,” said Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen in a prepared statement.
“This was recently taken out of that building and as part of a short ceremony, those in attendance will be able to witness the opening.”
Refreshments will be served at the open house. Parking in the Public Safety Building’s front lot will be reserved for seniors only.