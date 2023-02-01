A Gloucester designer and shop owner has launched a campaign to help a Ukrainian refugee escape the war and resettle in Gloucester.
Natalia Klimovych Douglass, the owner of Detali, a pop-up shop in downtown Gloucester, has partnered with WelcomeNST, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization which assists refugees coming to the United States.
Douglass, originally from Ukraine, has lived in Gloucester for a year and a half where she sells her upcycled and handcrafted designs at her shop.
Her goal is to raise $10,000 to help cover travel and resettlement costs for her friend who lives in Dnipro, a war-torn city in central Ukraine that has recently been the target of numerous missile strikes.
To help with the fundraising, Douglass will host “Songs for Ukraine” every Friday in February from 5 to 7 p.m. at her shop at 206 Main St. The free events will feature local musician Dan King on acoustic guitar and light refreshments.
“It is really hard to be so far away. I am grateful to be safe, but I worry about my friends and family back home every day,” said Douglass. “I have decided to channel that worry into action to help my dear friend escape the war. Gloucester is such a welcoming and generous community. I am hoping that people will rally around Dima and help me bring him to safety.”
On the Welcome NST link for this campaign, Douglass describes Dima as a kind, generous, funny, creative and caring person.
“Dima is a talented choreographer and dancer currently out of work due to the war. He also has fitness training experience and a passion for studying wine,” wrote Douglass. “Dima is enduring bombings and rocket threats nearly every day in Dnipro, his hometown where I went to college. He spends days with no heat and electricity and all of the darkness and terror of war. Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the life of one person.”
Douglass is originally from Kremenchuk, also in central Ukraine, which made front-page news in June when a mall was bombed.
Donations made at the events will help to cover the costs of transportation, housing, clothing, bills and food for Dima during this transition.
To date, Douglass has raised more than $1,300 through an online donation site, which accepts donations of any size, and can be found at: http://bit.ly/3kQO7zJ.
For more information, visit: https://studiodetali.com/pages/events.