Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.