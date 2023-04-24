Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
Monday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.