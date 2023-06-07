Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers.
Thursday night, south winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Scattered showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.