Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers.

Thursday night, south winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers.

Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers.

Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Scattered showers.

Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

