Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, east winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.