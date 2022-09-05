Cape Ann voters cast their last-minute early votes on Friday in advance of Tuesday’s State Primary Election, but they did not appear to be beating down the doors of polling locations across the region.
The deadline to vote early in-person was Friday, Sept. 2. According town clerks in Essex, Rockport, and Manchester, this year’s early voting period was far from bustling.
“It’s been a little bit slow, definitely,” said newly-elected Rockport Town Clerk Melanie Waddell, “but it is necessary and we’re appreciative of those who came.”
At Gloucester’s early voting polling location in City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium, 23 residents voted just after noontime Friday, shortly before the early voting polls closed at 12:30 p.m. The location had been open since 8:30 a.m.
“It’s been slow for in-person compared to 2020,” said City Clerk Joanne Senos, whose numbers showed 144 voters had cast ballots in person during the early-voting period, including 36 on Monday. This compares with 450 voters who took advantage of early in-person voting during the primary in 2020. Gloucester has 22,507 registered voters.
The city mailed out 3,591 vote-by-mail ballots that had been requested and 1,942 had been returned Friday, about 54%. There were 45 requests for absentee ballots and 34 were returned. Another 10 voters took advantage of in-person absentee voting. The city mailed out 5,754 vote-by-mail ballots for the primary in 2020.
of the 6,140 registered voters in Rockport, only 97 came to Town Hall to cast ballots between Monday and Friday. The town sent out 1,334 mail-in ballots and 679 were sent back by Friday. In total, Waddell said the town received 79 Republican and 699 Democrat ballots during the early voting period.
Manchester received 301 mail-in ballots back of the 728 that were sent out — 553 were Democratic and 175 were Republican. There are 4,340 registered voters in town.
“Today’s been very busy, more busy than the other days,” Manchester Town Clerk Dianne Bucco said on Thursday. “But otherwise it’s been very slow. Not a lot of people come to vote in person. If they’re going to vote, it’ll be by mail or election day.”
Essex also didn’t see much early-voting action.
“As of now we only had 26 early in-person voters,” said Essex Town Clerk Pamela Thorne. “There was quite a lot (Thursday) but there’s not been very many. Generally primaries don’t get a big turn-out. Usually we only have about 600 voters. I think with vote by mail we’ll pass that but we’ll have to see.”
Only 339 of the 2,899 registered voters in Essex requested mail-in ballots, 266 Democrat and 73 Republican. As of Friday, 155 were returned.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said mail ballots that haven’t yet been sent should be hand-delivered to ballot drop boxes or a city or town election office. Vote-by-mail ballots that haven’t been received by 8 p.m. on Election Day won’t be counted, he said.
Voters who still haven’t returned their mailed ballot by Tuesday may turn in their ballot or vote in person at polling places.
Staff writer Ethan Forman contributed to this report.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.