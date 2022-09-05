Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.