Patricia Ireland, a 92-year-old resident, had a request when she saw the tall Ferris wheel being set up for the carnival of St. Peter's Fiesta, which wrapped up Sunday night.
She asked her daughters, Elaine Ireland and Laurie Ireland, both of Gloucester, if she could ride the Ferris wheel, which was 90-feet tall this year, up from 55, and new to Fiesta Shows' carnival in St. Peter's Square.
Patricia Ireland was persistent in telling her caregivers she was going for a ride, according one of them, Nicole Lorentzen of Gloucester. While this surprised her daughters, it turns out Patricia Ireland loved the Ferris wheel as a child.
On Sunday, she walked on the ride herself and had a blast, Lorentzen said.
"Loved it," Lorentzen said in a text message. "Looking all around, pointed out parts of her native city with her daughter, Elaine," said Lorentzen, who went along for the ride and took pictures.
"Fiesta Shows crew was patient, kind and very helpful," Lorentzen said, adding that Patricia Ireland, who turns 93 in October and who recently had her 75th high school reunion, said later: "'I can't wait to go on next year!'"