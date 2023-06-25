Gloucester knows how to celebrate. And to be reverent.
The annual Blessing of the Fleet held Sunday afternoon saw several dozen vessels blessed by the Rev. James Achadinha of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport.
On Sunday morning, hundreds gathered for the annual open air Mass, held before the outdoor altar at St. Peter’s Square. Following the Mass was the procession of several bands, floats and eight men who carried the statue of St. Peter on their shoulders.
By the afternoon, crowds gathered along Stacy Boulevard to witness the blessing of several dozen vessels, part of the local Italian-American fishing fleet, one of the St. Peter’s Fiesta’s integral events
“Bless this fleet, their equipment and all who serve,” said Achadinha. “Return them to this harbor.”
Michael and Kerry Stanchina drove up from Barrington, Rhode Island, to experience St. Peter’s Fiesta and the blessing.
“It’s for the fishermen who go out and risk their lives every day,” said Kerry Stanchina. “This is a beautiful commemoration.”
The Rev. Anthony Luongo, a parochial vicar at Ave Maria parish in Lynnfield, joined Achadinha for the blessing. He told those gathered the blessing was for all sailors and fishermen who ply the waters off Gloucester.
“It is our prayer to almighty God,” he said. “It’s a prayer of trust remembering his presence with us at all times. When their work is done, bring them to the safety of this harbor.”
Then, Luongo sprinkled holy water in the harbor from the sidewalk adjacent to the Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial.
Before the blessing, Blynman Bridge tender Richard Stamos said he was busier than usual. While he did not know the number of vessels in the harbor on Sunday afternoon, Stamos estimated more than 300 boats passed through the drawbridge and Blynman Canal on Saturday.
“Yesterday, traffic was probably the most I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It’s a lot of hurry up and wait.”
From the perspective of California resident John Lewis, who was visiting Gloucester on Sunday, the blessing was unique.
“People on the East Coast are so different than the West Coast,” he said. “I’m here learning about this little community. It’s incredible. I’ve never seen this before.”
An evolving blessing
Through the years, the blessing of the fleet has been celebrated in different ways:
• Captains and crews would decorate their boats with flags, flowers and banners.Their families would be on the vessels eating and celebrating.
• A bishop or priest would be stationed at a specific spot next to the harbor and as boats would pass by, the prelate or priest would sprinkle holy water.
• In recent years (before COVID-19), clergy would gather at the Fishermen’s Memorial for a brief prayer service and reading of the list of the fishing vessels. Then they would be taken on a harbor tour and the boats would be blessed as they went by.
This year, the blessing was a simple ceremony at the Man at the Wheel statue, with prayers and the reading of the names of Gloucester's fishing vessels.
This year marks the 96th year of the Blessing of the Fleet in Gloucester. In the past, there were actually two blessings with the Portuguese fleet and Italian fleet having their own blessings. Cardinal Richard Cushing was known to officiate a number of times.
Achadinha said for fishermen and their families, faith has always been an important part of their lives on land and on sea.
“Asking for God’s blessing for good weather, good catches and safe return to their home ports is important,” he said. “They trust in God’s loving hand. Realistically, since they cannot come to church at sea, the church comes to them.
“So, for me, it is an honor to be able to join in prayer with the fishermen and their families to offer a blessing and just be a sign of God’s presence in our lives.”
Achadinha said the blessing of the fleet is an old tradition that goes back to Portugal and Italy and other sea-faring countries.
“Any occupation on the sea is filled with danger and unknown, especially before (global positioning satellite) and satellite, radar and radio,” he said. "Sailors, fishermen and explorers have always put themselves in danger from the power of the sea and wind.”
Achadinha pointed to boats and ships that have religious images, holy cards and other blessed items on board.
“Saint Peter, being a fisherman himself and one of the first apostles, became a powerful intercessor and patron of fishermen,” he said. “So, annually, fishing communities would gather by the sea to invoke the blessing of God.”
