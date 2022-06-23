After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Peter’s Fiesta carnival returned with a bang Wednesday evening.
At 6 p.m., just an hour after opening, St. Peter’s Square was packed with people ready to hop on the rides, play games and eat delicious carnival food.
Dani and Andrew Farina watched as their daughter Lexi, 6, rode the carousel.
“The kids are having a blast,” Dani Farina said. “This is Lexi’s second time riding the carousel.”
A native of Gloucester, Andrew Farina said he’d “never miss” St. Peter’s Fiesta and the carnival.
“It’s good to be back,” he said with a smile.
Elsewhere, Lindsey Brooks led her two children, Max, 7, and Genevieve, 4, around the midway to see the sights. The family had just gotten off the pirate ship and the Ferris wheel. This year, Seabrook, New Hampshire-based Fiesta Shows brought its new Ferris wheel that is almost 90-feet tall, much taller than the show’s previous 55-foot high Ferris wheel.
Accompanying the Brookses was Lindsey Brooks’ brother, Jason Gonzales.
Brooks said her husband is a life resident of Gloucester.
“We’re just transplants,” she said as she motioned to her brother.
Near the entrance, while musicians set up their equipment on the main stage, Natalia Harrison handed her son, Wyatt, 5 a heaping plate of french fries. Her husband, Tucker, sat by with their young daughter, Lucy, 3. Wyatt has been looking forward to the Greasy Pole competition all week, Tucker said.
Natalia Harrison said the festival felt like it picked up right where it left off two years ago, pre-COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s nice to see people out and enjoying themselves,” Tucker Harrison followed.
The carnival is open through the end of St. Peter’s Fiesta on Sunday. Hours are Thursday, June 23, 5 p.m. to close; Friday, June 24, 2 p.m. to close; and Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, noon to close.
Ride credits may be purchased at https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/gloucester-st-peters-fiesta/ or on-site.
