Beverly artist Alice Gardner has painted the town red, white, blue and just about every color of the rainbow. The town is Gloucester, and it’s already been the subject of Gardner’s whimsically illustrated children’s book “St. Peter’s Fiesta.” Her new book, a carnival of color, takes on not just Fiesta, but all of Gloucester, in all its quadricentennial glory.
Gardner this Saturday, June 17, will be at The Bookstore of Gloucester from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. to again sign and share “Exploring Gloucester, Massachusetts” — designed as “an alphabet book” covering everything you’d want to see and do in Gloucester — from A to Z.
The book comes as Gloucester kicks off the summer of 400+ events that are expected to draw more visitors than ever.
This includes more children, and that is why, as The Bookstore owner Arwen Severance puts it, “it’s going out the door.”
Little wonder. Gardner created “Exploring Gloucester” with the quadricentennial in mind. “I remember when I was traveling with small children,” she says. “You want something that will capture their imaginations and make them want to know more.” This is exactly what “Exploring Gloucester” does.
Completing the 45 illustrations “got me through the pandemic” says Gardner, and working in acrylics allowed her to capture the brilliant blues and greens of Gloucester on a summer day.
Each illustration is saturated with sea, sky, schooners, sails, the singular cityscape and landscape of the Oldest Seaport in America, a city that also, famously captured the imagination of Edward Hopper.
Hopper will be celebrated this summer with a major exhibition at Cape Ann Museum, making art of paramount interest to visitors. When “Exploring Gloucester” was first introduced in April at the Cape Ann Museum, Gardner says she was delighted to see how the children reacted to it. “They’d see a schooner or a building or a monument, and they’d say, ‘I want to go there,’ and that’s what you want them to do.”
Though not a formerly trained artist, Gardner, who for eight years maintained a studio on Pleasant Street, has evolved through decades of classes and workshops, and her work reflects a very early love of “Old fashioned Americana.”
This, she says, may have been the early influence of a neighbor, Norman Rockwell, who lived nearby her childhood home in Arlington, Vermont.
Garner’s two brothers were featured in two of Rockwell’s paintings. One was the kid with the cowlick in the doctor’s office, and the other was the boy with his eye on the turkey in the artist’s famous Thanksgiving scene.
“Norman would pick up my brother to model and then bring him home with five dollar bill in his pocket,” says Gardner.
Gardner would never compare her work to the draughtsmanship of a Norman Rockwell, but the love of an old America, with the old small-town American values of Gloucester, are what, in their own whimsical way, make “Exploring Gloucester” wonderful.