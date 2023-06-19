For only the second time since 2019, St. Peter’s Fiesta Carnival will be front and center in St. Peter’s Square — complete with music, entertainment and carnival rides.
The carnival, including a midway, runs during Fiesta — Wednesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 25. It will be provided again by Fiesta Shows, based in Seabrook, New Hampshire, which bills itself as the largest carnival in New England and one of the biggest in the Northeast.
Fiesta Shows President E.J. Dean said the Fiesta tradition is part of Gloucester’s heritage.
“St. Peter’s Fiesta is an annual tradition that delivers a memorable experience, every year,” Dean said. “From the boat races and Greasy Pole to the carnival, parade and live music, people should come and spend the day taking in the full experience.”
“We are planning to bring a mix of rides, games and food for the whole family including the carousels, which is a fan favorite,” Dean said. But Top Gun, which swings riders upside down in both directions, should entice thrill seekers, he said.
In addition, the carnival will sport the Spider Wheel, at 90-feet tall one of the largest Ferris wheels in New England. Returning amusement rides include a carousel, Crazy Bus, Freak Out, Thurderbolt, Zero Gravity and Fire Ball, among others.
“St. Peter’s Fiesta is a cornerstone for the people of Gloucester,” said Dean. “We are proud to be a part of this celebration for this year and years to come.”
The carnival will run:
Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight
Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight.
There are several ways to purchase tickets to ride:
Individual ride credits for “pay-as-you-go” with a rechargeable smart pass purchased through an onsite kiosk that can be read by the event’s contactless card readers that were introduced last year. A video on how that pass works my be seen at https://youtu.be/Q5nVSKgIzaw.
Wristbands are designed for unlimited mechanical rides. The wristbands are valid Wednesday or Thursday from 5 p.m. to closing time. On Friday, wristbands are vaild from 2 to 6 p.m. They can be purchased for $30 online or $35 on-site. They are valid for single day use only.
“They are a great option for someone planning to spend the whole day or maybe come and go a few times throughout the day,” said Dean.
“We also offer what we call “megapass” which would allow someone to ride from 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday,” said Dean. “For those looking for unlimited rides on Saturday or Sunday, the megapass is the option for those days. It’s $40 online or $45 on-site.”
The website for purchasing is https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/gloucester-st-peters-fiesta/.
Dean said purchasing online is a great option for those who want to buy in advance and streamline the entry process once when they arrive. A “QR” code is sent to patrons’ e-mail and then it can be scanned to get the wristband.
“We also have a great customer service team for anyone who has questions or needs assistance,” said Dean.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.