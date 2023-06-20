Heather Peatfield, formerly of Salem, took over Audrey's Flower Shop in 2006, and fell in love with her new community.
The award-winning florist found that she had gained more than customers. She found a community that supported her when she was diagnosed with metastatic stage 3 breast cancer in 2015.
"When I was diagnosed, I didn’t get any support from anyone where I lived, but every single day my husband came home with dinners from somebody in Gloucester every day of the week," she said. "It was a fight that next year."
Peatfield told her husband, Wayne, that she needed to do flowers for St. Peter.
"It's sad that it takes an illness to become spiritual. Father Jim (at Holy Family Parish) was the first person I reached out to. When you don’t grow up with religion, you don’t think about it on a daily basis. But when you get sick -- you do," she said. "At the time, I was going through life like anyone else and I never put much thought into faith because I wasn’t brought up that way. But it's important to have faith and hope to make it through. My husband has been my rock too. Not many guys will learn the florist industry to take care of his wife's business while she's sick."
Even prior to her illness, she had dreamed of doing the flowers that adorn the statues of the saints that are carried during the annual Sunday Fiesta procession. But she also knew long-standing relationships with a local florist would prevent that from happening.
But when Russell's Florist closed in the fall of 2021, the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee approached her to take on that task, for which she gave them a resounding "yes."
"I said you don't have to even ask me! I'm honored and so excited t be part of it," said Peatfield, who has won first place at the Topsfield Fair since 2017.
She believes the Railroad Avenue florist shop has been in business for close to 70 years and she has no intention of slowing down.
"We are so excited to be part of it again this year," said Peatfield. "It's a lot of work but it's very exciting. For me it's challenging and fun to do big projects so this is another chance for us to be creative. We have to think about how do we make sure the flowers last the entire time. You have these big burley guys working to balance the statues and you have to make sure the flower arrangements don’t fall apart."
Last year, she adorned the St. Peter's statue and the Mother of Grace. This year, she will continue with both in addition to many others.
The St. Peter's Fiesta Committee gave a shout out to Gerald MacKillop Sr., a long-time staffer for local florists, who volunteered for the past 49 years to help out with flowers for the saints.
Last year, Peatfield shared her gratitude on Facebook when she wrote: "This Fiesta was a special one for us at Audrey’s. This year my wish came true -- and then some! The biggest honor was to work next to my buddy Mr Mac!"
"He taught me so much. He has so much knowledge, and it's about passing it along," said Peatfield in a recent interview.
Peatfield herself is doing the same. She volunteers at Essex Aggie to work with the students to share her world in the florist industry as part of their horticulture education.
"My hope is that we are going to try to save the industry if it sparks an interest in these kids, and they learn our craft and want to pursue that career," she said. "We're excited to be part of this and hopefully our hard work will pay off some day for the next generation."
Peatfield is thankful to the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee and the organizations who share their statues for the procession.
She tries to remain positive in both her personal life and her business with signs around the shop with sayings about kindness.
"I feel people in all the service industries are getting a lot of a negativity but we all need to remember it's important to treat everybody with respect. We want to throw positivity out there," she said. "Our industry is really struggling right now. I've been in this industry for 35 years and I know so many who have sold their shops, and when the old-timers die, so do their businesses. When COVID hit, it was a struggle and sorry to say that was the nail in the coffin for many. But people still need casket flowers and people still get married and you need a florist to really execute that. You can't just go to the supermarket and buy a casket spray."
Looking ahead, the couple is now in the process of moving in behind the flower shop, where they plan to continues to be involved in the greater community and sharing goodwill to all.