In an expression of faith, family, friends and food representing generations of Gloucester’s Italian- and Sicilian-American fishing community, hundreds turned out to St. Peter’s Square at 10 a.m. Sunday to celebrate a Mass in honor of St. Peter, the patron saint of fishermen, in Gloucester’s 400th anniversary year.
Under bright skies during the 96th St. Peter’s Fiesta, the crowd packed the seats under the two giant canopies set up in the square and filled the bleachers set up around the perimeter. The faithful sought shade wherever they could as the Mass was celebrated on the giant, temporary altar stage.
“This is what the Fiesta is really about,” said Joe Novello, president of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee which organizes the five days of events. “The Mass, hundreds of people are here which is great. People think that it’s all commercialized, but most people really know the true meaning of Fiesta.”
“This day is a day of being thankful,” said former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. “Being thankful we have a fishing fleet; being thankful that this past year there was no loss at sea, no casualties. We are thankful that we still have our family and our faith and yet you can do it being festive,” she said of St. Peter’s Fiesta. “Everyone’s united for one day. It’s beautiful.”
“What’s very evident these days is the inclusivity of all who made Gloucester their home,” said Mayor Greg Verga, who walked in the procession with his wife, Kellie, and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester.
“What began as basically the Sicilians primarily form the Fort area now includes each wave of immigrants that have come here over the years,” Verga said. “All along the route, you can see residents and visitors alike taking part from the sidelines and within the procession itself in a community celebration.”
In front of the altar during the Mass were arrayed icons of various patron saints from local clubs and families that would be carried in the procession that kicked off at noon. In addition to the saints, the procession featured four marching bands and several floats.
At the head of the procession marched children and young people carrying more than 100 oars painted and named in tribute of fishing vessels and crews lost at sea. Hundreds lined the route on Washington Street cheering on the procession.
On the stage during the Mass stood the iconic statue of St. Peter, which is usually housed at the nearby St. Peter’s Club.
During the procession St. Peter would be carried by men on their shoulders up Washington Street and around the city with stops at St. Ann and Our Lady of Good Voyage churches to cries of “Viva! Viva! Viva San Pietro!”
Chris Sicuranza, the city’s former chief administrative officer and director of communications and constituent services, helped carry the Maria S.S. Annunziata or Annunciation patron saint in the procession.
“It’s the great trials,” he said of Fiesta and the processoin. “It’s supposed to represent us as a society and a culture and what we go through and so this is actually a joyous occasion. It was originally a blessing for the fleet, now it’s more of a blessing of the families and it’s a blessing of our traditions and our heritage.”
This was the second in-person Fiesta Mass since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
“It means a lot to come together as community especially after COVID and all the times. It’s great so see everybody come out and it gives me hope for the future,” said Brett DeAngelis, 29, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He had come up to visit friend Juliet Lockwood of Brookline, an artist who is planning to open a business in the city and who has been coming to Fiesta for more than 20 years.
“Today the sermon was surprisingly approachable,” Lockwood said. “There was something really beautiful about the song that they sang and I know the hymn well and it definitely brought me a feeling of welcome.”
Mass celebrated
The Mass was led by the Rev. Jim Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport, and celebrated by the Rev. Tony Luongo, parochial vicar at Ave Maria Parish in Lynnfield.
Luongo said he got a call from Achadinha about a month ago after he found out Luongo’s mother came from Sicily.
“He said, ‘Father Tony, would you like to say the Mass,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I would love to’,” Luongo said. Achadinha asked him to take part in the procession and the Blessing of the Fleet.
“And then you know what he asked me? ‘We have the walking of the Greasy Pole’,” Luongo said to laughs. “Absolutely not!”
Luongo said his father’s family came from Avellino, Italy, and his mother from Sciacca, Sicily. Both his grandparents were born in Sciacca and moved to the North End of Boston. They had 13 children, he said, seven daughters and five sons and the first boy died during the pandemic of 1919. Some of his uncles worked at the fish pier in Boston.
Every summer, he said, the Sicilian side of his family would picnic at Stage Fort Park. The large family would bring sausages, chicken, pasta, bread, arancini and plenty of wine.
The cousins would all climb Tablet Rock.
He said the only sad part of the day was going home.
“So much of my life was about our faith, our family and our friends, because of all our friends, the cousins, all of our friends wanted to come to our family picnic because they knew there would be lots of good food, lots of fun and plenty of you know what!” he joked about the wine.
“This means the world to me,” said Carol Pallazolla, who carried a colorful parasol and wore a garland of flowers on her head as she waited for the procession to head out from St. Peter’s Square. “It’s my family’s tradition, everything I love, this, it’s our spot,” she said of where she stood.
Gloucester native Rosalie Lentini was waiting for the procession outside the Legion Memorial Building on Washington Street.
Lentini said she attends the Novena, which are the prayers in the nine days leading up to Fiesta. “To me, that’s Fiesta,” she said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.