After a couple of days of carnival rides and musical entertainment, and a day of competition among seine boat crews and Greasy Pole walkers, America’s oldest seaport in its 400th year gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Friday night to officially kickoff the 96th St. Peter’s Fiesta.
The celebration by the city’s Italian-American fishing community in the Fort neighborhood dates to 1927 and is hosted by the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee. It’s held each year on the weekend closest to the Feast Day of St. Peter.
The committee’s president, Joe Novello, took to the massive outdoor altar that Novello, an electrician by trade, wired. In opening the weekend's festivities, he spoke about the thousands who have gathered in the neighborhood over the years to celebrate Fiesta and shout “Viva San Pietro!”
He did so as hundreds of young and old, some with family dogs, others pushing strollers, crowded around. In the background were the fried dough stands, rides such as the circular Fire Ball and the sound of motorcycles revving as they passed by on Rogers Street.
“It has provided us all with the opportunities to reunite with family and friends and to meet new friends,” Novello said. “It has given us a unique identity and has blessed us with an unrivaled strength and character and pride. It has provided us with memories that we will continue to share for generations to come. It has made our neighborhood and our city a better place and hopefully us better people.”
“St. Peter’s Fiesta here in Gloucester is what we are all about and we are here to stay,” Novello added. Not long after, a blower shot colorful confetti in the air.
The opening ceremony began with the appearance of St. Peter’s Statue from the nearby St. Peter’s Club. The statue was carried on a stand up Washington Street, around the Legion Memorial Building and back down to St. Peter’s Square where it was carried up onto the altar.
Novello, who thanked members and honorary members of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee, was joined on the altar stage by the mayor, members of the City Council, the city’s police and fire chiefs, the harbormaster, the city clerk, and representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard, among others
“I’m here to offer the greetings of the city,” said Mayor Greg Verga. “I’m so happy to be here … in a few weeks we are going to be celebrating the red, white and blue. Tonight and this weekend, we are celebrating the red, white and green. Are there any Sicilians out there?” he asked to cheers. “And I’m assuming the rest of you want to be Sicilians?”
“And aren’t we so proud of this port city that we call home? Say yes!” cried state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr about his hometown. “Tonight we gather together as family and friends and neighbors to celebrate St. Peter’s Fiesta, to pay homage to St. Peter and to remember the things that make our city great: our faith, our friendships, our support for each other and, yes, of course, the fact that the soul of our city has been built and continues to thrive because of the hardworking men and women of the commercial fishing industry. We will never give up on them, not now, not ever, because they are our treasure.”
Tarr spoke about the difficulties Gloucester’s fishing fleet faces from dangers at sea and from federal regulations on the catch, and the need to have faith and support for the city’s fishers.
“And we’ll remember that for 400 years we have been great because we work together and we believe in each other and we try to build a better future for the people that are coming after us,” Tarr said. He then read the speech in Italian, which has been his tradition.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport, gave the benediction for the city’s fishing community: “Eternal father, who rules over wind and wave, look with favor we pray upon all who sail the seas. Preserve them from the perils of storm and fog, of hidden reef and lurking enemy. Be strong to save them in their hour of distress and bring them safe at last unto their desired port.”
He ended the prayer with: “In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, viva San Pietro!”
“Tradition is the biggest thing,” said Ben Nicastro about what St. Peter’s Fiesta means to him. “I just walked the Greasy Pole … Yeah, Fiesta’s great. It’s tradition. It’s family, and it’s doing something like that. I used to walk on an ironing board when I was a kid pretending to do that so to get the chance is really magical.”
“It’s just a good time where the community can get together and just have fun and enjoy the summer. This is the start of the summer,” said Eric Wright, who grew up in Essex, and who works as an engineer at Applied Materials.