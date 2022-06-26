Gloucester fishing fleet blessed on last Fiesta day

In recognition of St. Peter, patron saint of the fisherman, Gloucester’s fishing fleet was blessed by the Rev. James “Jim” Achadinha on Sunday afternoon.
A crowd of around 70 people withstood the 80-degree heat at the Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard for one of the St. Peter’s Fiesta’s integral events.
Achadinha opened with the biblical story of Jesus walking across the Sea of Galilee to rescue St. Peter stranded at sea. Afterward, he read aloud each name of the Gloucester fleet’s fishing vessels before blessing the ocean with holy water.
“We gather here to remember our family members and friends lost at sea,” Achadinha said at the closing of the ceremony. “Grant us o’ Lord in your goodness the comfort we need in the presence of death and sorrow.”
Achadinha has led the public in this important part of the St. Peter’s Fiesta eight times. The past two years, however, it couldn’t be held due to COVID-19.
“Usually we’d also have our local bishop, Bishop Mark (O’Connell), with us,” Achadinha told the Times. “Because of the pandemic, it was harder to get him to come down.”
Typically, Achadinha and O’Connell would hop on a boat and bless each fishing vessel with holy water out on the harbor. Unfortunately, that was cut as well. Almost all the boats floating off Pavilion Beach were pleasure boats.
Despite the limited service, Achadinha was happy to see people out and about after two years of socially distant celebrating.
“There’s been a lot of pent-up energy,” he said. “I know it’s usually Memorial Day weekend that marks the first day of summer for many, but here in Gloucester, it’s the Fiesta. It’s been great seeing three or four generations of family members marching in the parade this morning and hearing the chants of ‘Viva San Pietro’ everywhere you go.”
In the crowd was state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr.
“It’s great to get this wonderful community back together,” the Gloucester Republican said after the service. “The blessing is one of the most important parts of the weekend. One thing that’s interesting is that there’s lot of changes in the fishing industry — new ships, new technology — but the one thing that hasn’t changed is faith.”
Cathy Conti watched the services from her porch across the boulevard and Western Avenue with her friends and family. A lifelong resident, she said she’s celebrated St. Peter’s Fiesta every year since she was a young girl. In fact, her mother helped put on carnival back in the 1960s.
“Yesterday, there were so many boats,” she said of those floating in the harbor to catch the Greasy Pole contest. “I had never seen that many boats out on the shore. But I didn’t see any fishing boats today, only the smaller ones. “
