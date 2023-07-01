With St. Peter’s Fiesta in full swing on Friday afternoon, June 23, the famed dory fishing schooner Adventure set sail for the first Gloucester Sails! program around Gloucester Harbor.
In a nod to Gloucester’s rich maritime heritage and the Italian-American fishing community of the Fort neighborhood which started St. Peter’s Fiesta nearly a century ago, the 122-foot Adventure in full sail joined other boats on the harbor taking in the famed Greasy Pole competition that afternoon.
The free Gloucester Sails! program, which ran from June 23 to 25 of Fiesta weekend, was aimed at getting residents on the water who may have lacked access due to economic or other accessibility reasons, according to the Gloucester 400+ website. It was also meant as a way to connect residents to the city’s 400-year history as a fishing and sailing port.
The program, funded in part by Beauport Financial Services, was an official event of Gloucester 400+. The schooner Adventure, built in 1926, sailed with its new captain, Capt. Christa Miller-Shelley, at the helm.
Also making the free sailing program possible were the schooners Ardelle and Thomas E. Lannon, which also ferried passengers around the harbor as part of the program.
Tickets for the schooner rides were distributed through community partners Wellspring House, the Gloucester Housing Authority, The Open Door food pantry and Pathways for Children.
Stuart Siegel, executive director of Schooner Adventure, the nonprofit organization which maintains the vessel, said about 350 people signed up to sail, but due to rain on Saturday, some folks did not show up. Those that did donned ponchos and had a good time, he said.
In all, about 275 residents sailed aboard the three schooners over Fiesta weekend. Siegel said he would like to reach out to those that did not make it to the rainy sail last Saturday to be able to get them aboard the Adventure during the summer.
Siegel said this was the first time the organization had run the program.
A few months ago, Siegel said he met with the various community organizations to sign up people for the sails.
“Those folks at these organizations did amazing work,” Siegel said.
The Rosales family was one of those who sailed aboard Adventure on Fiesta Friday.
“She says she’s never gone on a (schooner), this is her first time,” said Diana Rosales, 15, a cosmetology student at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers, translating for her mother, Yesmin Rosales. Diana said her mother found the sail to be peaceful and she felt like she knew everyone on board.
She said her mother, brother Jonathan, and she were able to see the walkers during the Greasy Pole competition, which she said was nice. The family was able to connect with Schooner Adventure through the Gloucester Housing Authority. Diana Rosales said the program was a good cause. Some people don’t have boats or the money to pay to get on a schooner.
“It was a good way to explore the sea,” she said.
Diana Rosalessaid her favorite part of the sail was helping to haul the sails.
“Me and my brother loved pulling on that,” she said of the halyards used to hoist Adventure’s sails. “It’s good exercise.”
“Wellspring shares many thanks to Stuart Siegel, executive director of Schooner Adventure, and to our friends at the Gloucester 400+ for coordinating the Gloucester Sails! event,” said Melissa Dimond, Wellspring’s president and executive director.
“Thanks to their efforts,” Dimond said, “this one-of-a-kind, complimentary learning opportunity made it possible for nearly 120 Wellspring students, program participants and their families to enjoy a unique Gloucester tradition, mingle with adventurers from local partner organizations, and learn the rich history of Gloucester’s beloved fishing and sailing community. We are so grateful for their kindness!”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.