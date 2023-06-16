The nine nights of prayer leading up to the start of St. Peter’s Fiesta began Monday and will culminate on Tuesday, June 21.
The annual Novena to St. Peter comes before Fiesta opens Wednesday with crowds surging into St. Peter’s Square for the carnival, the entertainment, and late next week the Greasy Pole and sporting events.
For the nine evenings at 7, the faithful bring their rosaries to pray to Saint Peter at the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Hall, 8 Washington St. During this time of reflection, participants offer prayers, petitions, and songs for the intercession of Saint Peter, patron of fishermen.
All are welcome to attend.