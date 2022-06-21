For the first time since 2019, St. Peter’s Fiesta once again will fill the area of Rogers and Commercial streets with outdoor music, entertainment and carnival rides on Wednesday, June 22, through to the closing procession on Sunday, June 26.
Rides again this year will be provided by Seabrook, New Hampshire-based Fiesta Shows at 2 Commercial St. Workers could be seen setting up rides, attractions and food trailers on Monday.
Fiesta Shows President E.J. Dean said Monday there will be some new rides and the return of some old favorites.
New attractions include a new funhouse with a maze, mirrors and a slide; a ride called the Hurricane which has space shuttles that are spun on rotating arms that lift up in the air; and in 2020, Fiesta Shows took delivery on a new Ferris wheel that is almost 90 -feet tall, much taller than the show’s previous 55-foot high Ferris wheel.
Returning amusement rides include a carousel, Crazy Bus, Freak Out, Thurderbolt, Zero Gravity and Fire Ball, among others. Dean said Fiesta Shows is expecting this year to be a big year for the carnival due to pent-up demand in the community.
While the carnival midway opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Fiesta’s musical entertainment begins Wednesday at 7 p.m., when Barry Mooney will take to the stage.
On Thursday, June 23, from about 8 to 11 p.m., there will be live music, entertainment and dance when WildFire takes the stage.
On Friday, June 24, there will be entertainment before the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The formal opening in St. Peter’s Square will be followed by entertainment by Moreno Furzzetti from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, the musical entertainment will be Italian-American style crooner Franco Corso at 8 p.m.
St. Peter’s Fiesta wraps up on Sunday, June 26, with musical entertainment from Graziana Lazzaro and Elio Scaccio starting at 8:30 p.m. after the awards ceremony.
The following are the hours for the Fiesta Shows carnival and its unlimited ride specials:
Under the carnival’s COVID-19 safety plan, the carnival will have electronic ticketing with kiosks on site that take cash or credit cards to purchase ride credits, Dean said. There will also be wristband days that offer a $5 discount when rides are purchased online at https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/gloucester-st-peters-fiesta/. A $4.25 processing fee applies to online transactions.
Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23: 5 p.m. to close; purchase ride credits on-site or purchase a wristband for $30 online/$35 on-site.
Friday, June 24: 2 p.m. to close; purchase ride credits on-site, purchase a wristband that’s valid from 2 to 6 p.m. or purchase a Megapass for unlimited rides for the full day $40 online/$45 on-site.
Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26: noon to close; purchase ride credits on-site or purchase a Megapass for $40 online/$45 on-site for the full day.