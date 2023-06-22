Before St. Peter’s Fiesta reaches its climax Sunday — with the the Blessing of the Fleet and the final Greasy Pole Walk — the day’s real highlights, the Mass and procession of St. Peter, travels Gloucester’s streets. and that procession includes the carrying of oars named in tribute of vessels lost at sea by the city’s fishing fleet.
This year, organizers of oar group are putting out a call for more carriers.
“We are always in need of people of any age to carry one of the many oars representing Gloucester’s fishing fleet in Sunday’s procession,” said Tom Aiello, who is one of group of former carriers who work to keep the tradition alive as part of Fiesta.
The oars represent past and present boats in Gloucester’s fleet, as well the families that owned them and the families of the crew that served on them, and Aeillo said there are more than 100.
“This is a chance to become part of a Fiesta tradition that dates back started by Sam Novello and the children of The Fort that dates back well over 60 years,” Aiello said. “By carrying an oar you show your support for our fishing industry, both past and present, and all those who are a part of it.”
The only requirement to be a carrier, Aiello said, is that participants should wear a white shirt or top, if possible.
The carriers will be gathering for the procession in front of the Oak To Ember restaurant, 9 Rogers St. adjacent to St. Peter’s Square at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The procession begins after conclusion of the 10 a.m. Outdoor Mass.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Aiello at 508-284-9461.