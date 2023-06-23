Meet the new champs, same as the old champs.
Heading into Friday's Women's Seine Boat final it had been five years since Rowgue, one of the all time great women's crews, tasted a championship. That wait came to an end in Friday's final as the former four-time champs added a fifth title to their resume with a dominant win at Pavilion Beach.
"It was all about staying together," said Rowgue coxswain Kristen Burnham, a former rower four-time champion rower with Rowgue who is now coaching up the rowers. "This crew has been together for so long and they really put it together today. It's amazing to see them row the way they did and win their first championship in five years. It seems like it has been so long but everyone in the boat was confident that they could do it again."
Burnham got Rowgue off to a great start but defending champ Backlash and third place finisher Cape Ann PowOar were right on their heels for most of the way out to the pin, which sits a half mile off of Pavilion Beach. Backlash actually held a slight lead 100-yards from the pin until Rowgue made a big move in the final 50-yards before the turn to pull even.
A perfect turn from scuttler Mike Harmon sent Rowgue on its way home with a half boat lead, and the 2023 champs continued to open up the lead all the way to the beach, where they on by more than three boat lengths.
"We really practiced that start and it worked perfectly for us," Burnham said. "I made a lot of pushes throughout the race and I'm sure they're all probably sore right now from rowing so hard. But this crew never backs down and I knew they could push through anything and they did. It was such a great feeling to hit the beach knowing you've won. This crew is amazing."
The win was Rowgue's fifth title overall and now moves them into elite company in a tie for second place all time on the women's seine boat championship hierarchy. Oar'Dacious leads the way with seven titles followed by Affirmative Action, who won the first five women's seine boat titles, and Rowgue in second.
Fantastic finish to junior race
The Junior Women's race was the race of the day and a new champion was crowned.
The Lady Lukes came through with an impressive finish to edge out the 2022 champs, All Oar Nothing, in a thrilling race. It was nip and tuck for the entire mile with the Lady Lukes and All Oar Nothing trading off leads. The Lady Lukes snatched a late lead and then were able to hold off All Oar Nothing with an impressive greasy pole shuffle, finishing a quarter of a boat length ahead of the 2022 champs to claim the 2023 title.
Women's Seine Boat Champs Rowgue: Coxswain Kristen Burnham, scuttler Mike Harmon, Karen Conant, Monica Banks, Jenny Davis, Whitney Buckley, Yvette Luyten, Emily Silva, Alassandra Russo, Jaime MacDonald, Melanie Catanzaro, Kristina Ribeiro, Alex Rose.
Women's Jr. Seine Boat Champs Lady Lukes: Coxswain Alexis Novello, scuttler Tim Oakes, Lyla Spear, Mia Wheeler, Bailey Dombrowski, Goober Oakes, Sage Smith, Maddi Oakes, Delaney Oakes, Ella Tucker, Kelsey Francis, Riley Smith.