The 2023 St. Peter’s Fiesta concluded late Sunday night with a raucous procession around the waterfront Fort neighborhood where the working-class Sicilian and Italian fishing community first started Fiesta in 1927.
About 1,000 people took a loop around the Fort before the statue of St. Peter was returned to St. Peter’s Club and its place of honor in a window looking out onto Rogers Street.
Older residents, many young adults and a dad carrying his young daughter on his shoulders marched along and cried “Viva!”
At the head of the procession marched the New Orleans-flavored Jambalaya Horns Brass Band led by Carlos Menezes Jr. of BrassFed Nation. Menezes is also the band and choral director for Gloucester’s middle and high schools.
Shouts of “Viva! Viva! Viva San Pietro!” and “ma che siamo tutti mutti (“Are we mute?”) rang out as the sea of people filled the neighborhood’s narrow streets.
With the 11 p.m. hour for the 50/50 raffle — the final jackpot to be split was $5,700 — and the closing procession drawing near, Moreno Fruzzetti and Veronica Tirino serenaded the crowd of onlookers in St. Peter’s Square from the giant altar stage. The rides of Fiesta Shows’ carnival adjacent to the seating area of the altar were brightly lit as the festivities wound down and Fiesta-goers prepared to get going around the Fort.
“This is the night that we have to say ‘goodnight’ to St. Peter and we don’t want to,” said Jeanne Linquata, a member of the Novena Committee that holds nine days of prayers to St. Peter in the days leading up to Fiesta. “We want to keep celebrating. We want to keep praising him.”
Michael Tocantins came out to take part in the procession because Menezes taught his two daughters how to play music.
“He is playing and I’m so thrilled that second line is being brought to this event; second line, I visit New Orleans constantly and I’m so thrilled with bringing it in … to the Fiesta,” Tocantins said of the tradition in New Orleans of those who follow along and celebrate behind the main band. “And there is great Italian culture in New Orleans, too.”
“I kind of love this,” laughed St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee President Joe Novello before the closing nighttime procession kicked off. “That’s what it’s all about.”
At the sound of a whistle, a group of men hoisted onto their shoulders the statue of St. Peter set on a stand decorated with pink carnations.
The procession exited St. Peter’s Square, and turned left and then made its way down Commercial Street. At Fort Square, the procession made a hard right turn, and as it did so, it stopped at a three-story home with an Italian flag in one window and people throwing confetti out another to chants of “Viva San Pietro!”
Among those in the procession was Joey Palmisano, who became emotional when talking about his family coming out to watch the procession.
“They come out tonight and they see us and it’s only once a year they do this,” said Palmisano, who was born and raised in the Fort. “Our aunts, uncles and grandparents all come out,” he said, “the hard-working waterfront of Gloucester. They all come out and they are smiling upon us because we keep the tradition going which they started.”
“You know what,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, another native son of Gloucester, as he marched down Commercial Street. “This is one of the best parts of the Fiesta, brings us back to our roots, people marching around a neighborhood paying homage to the saint that protects our fishermen, and this is what it’s all about.”
“And it’s great to see the community,” Tarr said. “You know, it’s 11 o’clock at night. It’s a beautiful night. No one’s going to bed. Everyone’s coming out.”
Tarr said this is one of the largest late-night processions he’s seen in the past 10 years. St. Peter’s Fiesta went on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. He said the outpouring was due in part because people have dealt with a lot during the pandemic.
“And they want to come out and express themselves; they want to be part of something that’s uplifting and that’s what’s happening here tonight.”
Public safety and Fiesta
As far as public safety goes, there were three arrests related to Fiesta, police Chief Ed Conley said.
“I think it’s not by accident the last two Fiestas specifically have been successful,” he said. Conley credited the work of police Deputy Chief Joseph Fitzgerald, who served as the incident commander coordinating with state police, the state environmental police, the harbormaster and the Fire Department, among others.
“The task force approach has been successful,” he said. Many officers in the department have grown up around Fiesta and understand its dynamics. He said officers are proactive in being able to stop something before it happens.
Staffing for Fiesta includes Fitzgerald as the supervisor, about six to 12 detail officers and a contingent of about a half-dozen state police troopers.
“I think it was a big success all around,” Conley said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.