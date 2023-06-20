Noelle Robinson’s job is only going to get busier as opening day of St. Peter’s Fiesta is just a day away.
As manager of Sweats of New England, on Main Street in downtown Gloucester, passers-by are drawn into the shop that is filled with Fiesta swag for the five-day event that kicks off Wednesday, June 21.
For the second year in a row, the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee has entered into a licensing agreement with Sweats of New England to sell St. Peter’s Fiesta merchandise.
St. Peter’s Fiesta Inc., a 501©(3) nonprofit, relies on revenue from many sources to put on the annual Fiesta now its 96th year. and like almost every nonprofit organization, raising money is increasingly difficult. But the organization gets a financial benefit with this agreement.
During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee obtained trademarks of the St. Peter’s Fiesta name and special programs, such as the Greasy Pole and seine boat events, and copyrights for video, broadcasts and written material.
“We have found over the last few years that outsiders have been using the St. Peter’s Fiesta name and events to sell Fiesta garb without the consent of the Fiesta Committee,” said Joe Novello, the committee’s president.
The committee wants the public to know that Sweats of New England is the official vendor of St. Peter’s Fiesta merchandise, from apparel to mugs and other items, including a Greasy Pole ornament, hand-painted by Cape Ann artist Jennifer Strangman.
The committee’s fundraising not only pays for the summer’s five-day event but also year-round expenses, such as costs for storage of the bleachers, chairs and equipment.
Robinson said the arrangement is a win-win for all parties.
“This agreement is about giving back and it’s important to remember to help out,” she said. “If you’re part of a community, it’s important to give back.”
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.