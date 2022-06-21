“Viva San Pietro! Viva! Viva! Viva! Woo!” cried the approximately 80 attendees of the 95{sup}th{/sup} St. Peter’s Novena at the Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3 of the American Legion at 8 Washington St. Tuesday evening on the longest day of the year.
About 80 people attended the last night of the nine-day prayer session for the well-being of Gloucester’s fishermen, the first such in-person gathering in the Legion hall since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was held virtually in 2020 and 2021.
On the stage inside the hall stood the statue of St. Peter, set against an altar of a golden sun with straight golden rays. Heavenly clouds filling the stage. The words “Sun Rises, Hope Soars” were written in large, cutout letters at the front of the stage.
The novena lasted for less than an hour. The audience consisted of mostly women with some men and children in the audience. They recited the Holy Rosary, led by Joanne Aiello, then sang prayers in Sicilian, including a prayer called Rosario 1, or Rosary 1, which carried the response “Lodiamo tutti l’uri/A San Pietro lu prutitturi (Every hour we praise/Saint Peter the protector).”
Samantha Barrett, 39, of Gloucester said this was her first year attending the novena and she could feel the passion behind the tradition.
“I was excited to see the tradition of it,” Barrett said. “It’s fantastic. I love it. I love the idea of it.”
“It’s really wonderful to see people gather for their faith,” said former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. “It think we prayed online for COVID whether it was a novena or not. We all prayed together.” She spoke about how, despite the difficulties of the pandemic and the inability to gather, they united in prayer during the pandemic over the phone and even using FaceTime. “I’m grateful I’m here,” she said.
“It’s taken me back to that reality,” she said of the ability to get together, “appreciate what you have. Life is short, you just never know.”
“I think it’s fantastic we can do this after so many years,” said John Sheehan, 28, of Gloucester. “You’ve got to pray for the fleet. You’ve got to pray for our home. It’s more than just that, you know. We grew up doing this.” He credited the committee of women who work hard to put the novena together..
“The depth of culture and heritage and it’s more than just a religious thing, it’s about heritage, it’s about culture,” Sheehan said as the novena got underway.
Attendance in the hall swelled as a Mass was celebrated with the Rev. Paul Flammia, pastor of Visitation Parish, St. John the Baptist Church in Essex and Sacred Heart Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Outside the hall, with the setting sun lighting up the Ferris wheel of the carnival of St. Peter’s Fiesta in St. Peter’s Park, men gathered with an ornate wooden platform preparing to carry the statue of St. Peter in a procession around the Fort in a preview of opening night on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in St. Peter’s Square just down the hill. The festivities of Fiesta start on Wednesday June 22, 7 to 10 p.m. with musical entertainment and the carnival in St. Peter’s Park.
The novena began as prayers by fishermen’s wives and others for the safety and well-being of the fishermen around the time of the Feasts of Saints Peter and Paul, which take place toward the end of June. Many consider the novena the heart and soul of Fiesta.
This year’s novena looked a little different due to the pandemic. Refreshments were not served and baked goods were not allowed to be brought into the hall. Organizers provided bottled water and hand sanitizer on tables in the back of the hall, and participants were encouraged to wear a mask, though few did.
Rose Aiello, a member of the Fiesta Committee said before the novena some who were older were unable to attend due to a lack of an elevator with steps leading to the upstairs hall, but there was a good showing this year, especially among young people.
