Two images came bubbling to the surface this week, matched in this old crinkled, forgetful mind. The first is the shock and reality of seeing the bones and shredded body of Espresso — the East Gloucester restaurant — down, out and pathetic in a small pit, being shoveled into trucks by front loaders for removal. It only took a day or so to expunge it from Gloucester’s memory to make way for the Sardine Arms, an eight-unit development to be squeezed into a zoned-for-three lot because a local judge decided that zoning and a negative City Council special permit vote didn’t count or matter when put up against the power of money-making and greed. The city coulda fought harder to uphold the council’s decision. But they didn’t.
The other memory is around 10 years ago, ordering dinner at Espresso, when I was informed that they didn’t serve spaghetti to go with my order of veal parmesan. “What?! They’re an Italian restaurant that doesn’t serve spaghetti?” My wife calmly explained that spaghetti was more American than Italian and I would have to make do with linguini. I reminded her that we are in America and that, sorry, but linguini is not the same at all. It’s flat and thicker and more cumbersome on the fork — plus, it tastes different. I stated then and there that Italian restaurants that don’t serve spaghetti better set their doomsday clocks because they aren’t going to be around much longer.
And now it’s gone. My words still ring true as a warning to all Italian restaurants who don’t serve spaghetti — and there are still some uncompromising chefs out there who don’t believe in the power of spaghetti. But let me encourage them to go stare into that now-empty pit that was once Espresso and warn them about that doomsday clock that is ticking away alongside the karma clock. Italian restaurants that don’t serve spaghetti could end up on the threatened species extinction list. I’m sure Espresso’s owners have never put two and two together, but isn’t it obvious?
The above spaghetti fixation only confirms how cranky and self-centered we diners can be. But there is another golden rule that every restaurant or food business should honor to their profit and success, but they don’t always do so. Consistency. Especially on opening hours. Spotty opening hours might seem like a small corner to cut, but it can make a huge difference to the bottom line. In a seminal conversation with Bobby Moses, counterman of the legendary Uncle Moe’s. He lamented how inconsistent breakfast places have gotten lately with their opening hours. If they open at 8 and you go at 8:15 and the front door is still locked, that’s a huge negative reinforcement to going back. Or when they shift hours suddenly — even because of the pandemic — it can become a huge turnoff, especially if they don’t answer their phone. Bob was especially put off by breakfast places on Cape Ann that open as late as 9. Me too. You get to the front door, there are folks inside but they won’t open the door until 9. Uncle Moe’s opened for the fishermen at 5 without fail and there were usually customers waiting to get in. They had to be consistent. Later, the political crowd would filter in around the counter like it was Little City Hall. The conversations were pretty lively, confrontational or collaborative but the place was always ready for its customer base. Their consistency, which lasted for decades, kept the same crowd returning day after day until time, old age and entropy did them in.
It’s easy to agree with him. If you are a coffee and breakfast shop and you change your hours monthly, how are your customers going to count on you? When we pull up to the door at 9:30 for that required midmorning jolt of java & some gooey pastry and the sign on the door says: “Gone for leaf peeping for two weeks” or “New hours, open at 10,” or “Closed Dec.-April” the odds of you coming back to satisfy that impulse are going to become slimmer next time. Especially if you’re making it your last stop before getting home to grab milk or a goodie, you’ll learn not to trust that impulse and get the stuff at an earlier locale. Who wants to turn back around and head back into town? They are training you to stop earlier, that’s all.
And that’s the point: successful businesses have to train their customers to shop there. Usually it doesn’t take long, especially with consistency. But it doesn’t take very long to untrain them either. You learn even not to look to see if they are open as you drive by. That’s bad. That means you aren’t taking them seriously. When I asked a fellow customer at another breakfast place in Manchester-by-the-Tracks when the main breakfast cafe in town opened, he said he didn’t know, it changed depending on the day. I didn’t investigate, but if that was his impression and he no longer went, then that was their self-imposed reality. He said he came to the place we were in so he could get his coffee at the same time every day. Ha!
So that’s my plea to morning businesses, nay, any businesses: consistency. Consistency in hours, in making reservations, especially in answering the phone on take-out. One restaurant told me they sometimes simply didn’t answer the phone at peak periods. But that’s when people want to order take-out or make a rez — at mealtime. You know, so they can order spaghetti with their veal parmesan.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.