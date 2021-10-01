Dance show
Rockport’s Windhover Center for the Performing Arts hosts North Atlantic Ballet, Kairos Dance Theatre, and Decent Dance this Saturday, Oct. 2, with performances at 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 general admission and $25 with senior & student discount and are available at windhover.org.
Art sale opens
North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, presents its third annual Synergy Show, featuring hundreds of works by 40 artists for viewing and purchase, through Oct. 30. There is a free public reception this Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit nsarts.org.
Chess Days
Saturday is Chess Day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the amphitheater at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Open to players of all levels, ages and abilities, to play, learn, look on, or look for a match with a clock-equipped table and paired partner. Final games start at 12:45 pm. No reservations or advanced signup is needed. For more information, visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org
Classic Cars
On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., some 30 vintage, significant and specialty cars owned by North Shore collectors are on show on the Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets in Gloucester. Proceeds from car registrations ($15) and free-will donations will benefit the $300,000 tower restoration underway at the historic 1806 Meetinghouse. Tours of the Meetinghouse, as well as food and beverages on tap. The audience will judge the cars and trophies will be awarded to the winners. Rain date is Oct. 9. www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Blessing of the Animals
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport, hosts a “stroll by” Blessing of the Animals this Sunday, Oct. 3. Stop by the courtyard at the entrance of the church anytime between from noon and 4 p.m. to get your pet friend blessed. Animals of all sizes, including stuffed animals and photos, welcome. The event will be held rain or shine. All are welcome.
