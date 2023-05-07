In Saturday's battle of Cape Ann baseball squads, both Rockport and Manchester Essex were on top of their respective games both on the mound and in the field.
Right handers Troy Flood of Manchester Essex and Patrick Reardon of Rockport were dealing for much of the night, keeping the opposing offenses at bay for the most part while the defense behind them was rock solid. The difference was timely hitting, and Manchester Essex was the superior team at the plate which led to a 6-1 win at Evans Field.
The Hornets, who move to 4-6, did not knock the ball all over the ballpark, but they took advantage of their chances and delivered big hits with men on base to pick up the wire-to-wire win.
"This was our third game in three days and we played really well in this tough stretch picking up two wins and almost winning the third against a quality Georgetown team," Manchester Essex head coach B.J. Weed said. "Our defense has really been improving in recent weeks and that was big today. But the difference was we got the hits when we needed them, when we had runners on we put together some good at bats to bring them home. Hopefully this gets us going moving forward"
For Rockport (0-9), lack of offensive production has been its Achilles heel all season long. The Vikings had five hits on Saturday, but were 1-for-12 with runners on base and left nine men on base for the night.
"We had plenty of baserunners tonight but that's been our issue this season, getting those runners home," Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson said. "The pitching and defense have been there all season and they were again tonight. We just aren't getting the timely hitting or even the productive outs to move the baserunners over."
The Hornets got the needed timely hitting right away in the top of the first inning, giving Flood a 2-0 lead before he even took the mound with Jacoby Catanzaro lacing a double to the gap in left center scoring Flood (hit by pitch) and Mike DeOreo (walk) for a 2-0 lead.
That run support was enough for Flood, who allowed a run on five hits in five innings of work, striking out four while Manchester Essex played perfect defense behind him.
"Troy has gotten better every outing and he really competed tonight," Weed said. "And Jacoby has really been swinging the bat well lately. He wasn't in our starting lineup to start the season but he's earned his spot with the way he's been going at the plate."
Rockport got a run back in the fourth sparked by some standout defense in the top of the frame. Manchester Essex put runners on second and third with nobody out in the frame but did not bring a run home as Chase Wheat made a diving stop on a hard hit ball to shortstop with the infield in then fired a strike to first and prevented the runners from advancing. Michael Murphy then threw out a runner at the plate on a chopper to second.
That momentum carried into the bottom of the inning as back-to-back hits by Chase Wheat and Colin Porter followed by a C.J. Brousseau walk loaded the bases. Wheat would then come in on a balk to make it 2-1, but Flood got a groundout to second to limit the damage.
Reardon also pitched well for Rockport as he kept the Hornets off the board from the second through the fifth inning before Manchester Essex put it away with a four-run sixth. Satchel Rubin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then Matteo Sarmanian and Kevin McKenna knocked in runs with groundouts in the infield before Flood doubled in the final run for a 6-1 edge, which held until the final out.
"We battled today," Nelson said. "This is a young team and we're starting to hit our stride on the mound and in the field. Two big defensive plays sparked us for a bit. It's just those quality at bats in big spots, we need to find ways to get those runners in."
Catanzaro and Isaac Porat led the Hornets offense with two hits each, Flood, Nick Brunning and Kevin McKenna also had hits. Guelli had a pair of hits to lead Rockport including a double while Murphy, Wheat and Porter also had base hits.
Manchester Essex is back in action on Tuesday at Triton (3:45 p.m.). Rockport travels to Ipswich on Monday (4 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 6, Rockport 1
at Evans Field, Rockport
Manchester Essex 200 004 0| 6
Rockport 000 100 0| 1
ME: Flood, P/SS, 3-1-1; Otterbein, CF/P, 3-0-0; DeOreo, RF, 3-1-0; Porat, 3B/1B, 4-1-2; Catanzaro, DH, 3-0-2; Brunning, 2B, 2-1-1; Rubin, C, 2-0-0; Oldeman, 1B/P, 2-0-0; Sarmanian, PH, 1-1-0; McKenna, SS/3B, 3-0-1. Totals, 26-6-7.
R: Murphy, 2B, 3-0-1; Guelli, CF, 3-0-2; Aiello, DH, 3-0-0; Murray, 3B/P, 2-0-0; Bouchie, RF, 3-0-0; Rearding, P, 3-0-0; Wheat, SS, 3-1-1; Porter, LF, 3-0-1; Brousseau, C, 2-0-0. Totals, 25-1-5.
RBI: ME, Catanzaro 2, Flood, Rubin, Sarmanian, McKenna; R, none.
WP, Flood; LP, Reardon.