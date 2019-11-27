RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. R. Canova, Danvers 214 1,150 15
2. D. January, Swamp. 164 1,067 10
3. B. Stevens Pingree 118 1,063 13
4. W. Hunter, Masco. 143 1,061 13
5. T. Cronin, Marb. 165 868 15
6. J. Guy, SJP 144 755 11
7. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 115 733 16
8. C. Terry, Ipswich 109 722 5
9. I. Coffey, Ham-Wen 129 680 9
10. A. Paulino, Peabody 100 648 6
PASSING
Player PC PA Yds. TD
1. I. Coffey, H-W 100 155 1,827 18
2. C. Fahey, Pingree 90 144 1,717 22
3. G. Inzana, Swamp. 120 188 1,623 24
4. M. Crowley, SJP 73 128 1,451 15
5. J. Robertson, Marb. 104 155 1,448 14
6. W. Levendusky, ME 66 110 1,110 11
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. R. Monahan, H-W 53 1,130 12
2. M. Duchemin, SJP 27 686 7
3. T. Dowd, Pingree 32 677 9
4. T. Nowak, ME 30 598 8
5. H. Greenslade, Pingree 30 555 7
6. A. Martinez, Fenwick 31 515 4
7. R. Freiberger, Marb. 39 500 2
8. D. Moreland, Beverly 34 457 3
9. W. Twadell, Marb. 17 450 3
10. J. Delaney, St. John’s 25 447 5
Note: Statistics are based on players from The Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
172 — Largest total point differential for a team in an active Thanksgiving win streak, which belongs to Peabody High in their five year mastery of Saugus. Below are each of the active North Shore Thanksgiving win streaks with their respective point-differentials.
Team Opponent Cons. Wins. Pt. Diff.
Marblehead Swampscott 6 +151
Xaverian SJP 6 +74
Peabody Saugus 5 +174
Northeast Essex Tech 3 +94
Everett Masco. 3 +59
No. Reading Lynnfield +47
Revere Winthrop 3 +22
English Classical 2 +50
Man. Essex Georgetown 2 +51
Ipswich Ham-Wen. 2 +38
Pentucket Triton 1 +28
Danvers Gloucester 1 +20
Amesbury Newburyport 1 +8
Beverly Salem 1 +7
GAMES TO WATCH
Swamspcott (9-2) at Marblehead (6-4), Thursday at Piper Field, 10 a.m.: One of the best Thanksgiving rivalries in of the last 15 years has been controlled by the Magicians of late but Swampscott does not want to head to next weekend’s Division 5 Super Bowl with a sour taste in its mouth. Can the Magicians rally from a tough month (losing four of their last five) to ruin their arch rival’s Super season?
¢¢¢
Hamilton-Wenham (4-6) at Ipswich (5-5) Thursday at Jack Welch Stadium, 10 a.m.: The Tigers can secure their fifth straight winning season by taking down their rivals yet again, but on the other hand the Generals’ seniors don’t want to graduate with three straight Thanksgiving defeats. This one comes down to Ipswich’s ability to contain the Ian Coffey-Ryan Monahan passing connection and the Generals’ attempts to slow down the Tigers’ three-headed rushing machine.
¢¢¢
Xaverian (4-6) at St. John’s Prep (9-1) Thursday at Glatz Field, 10:15 a.m.: Sure, the Catholic Conference title isn’t on the line (although St. John’s could snag a share should BC High upset Catholic Memorial), but there’s no shortage of rivalry electricty when these birds get together. The Hawks are in the midst of their longest ever Thanksgiving winning streak at six in a row and believe it or not, Super Bowl winning coach Brian St. Pierre hasn’t beaten Xaverian since his quarterbacking days. All those factors conspire to see St. John’s throw the kitchen sink at the Hawks ahead of the D1 Super Bowl on Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.